Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

While the consensus among NBA draft experts and those in the media was that while there wasn’t a generational talent in the 2024 NBA draft – like Victor Wembanyama in 2023 – there still should be many good players that can help rosters. Much was made of LeBron James’ son, Bronny James, generating a ton of NBA betting interest as the potential No. 1 overall pick, but it ended up being moot as Frenchman Zaccharie Risacher went first to the Atlanta Hawks. Bronny was chosen 55th by the Los Angeles Lakers.

As always, though, there is an interesting market for 2024-25 NBA Rookie of the Year, with No. 2 pick Alex Sarr (Washington Wizards) the slight favorite in the market at +500 at DraftKings Sportsbook, followed by Risacher (+650) and No. 4 pick Stephon Castle (San Antonio Spurs) at +800.

Bet $5 And Get $150 In Bonus Bets Instantly! NO Code Required Claim bonus 21+ only (18+ KY/WY). Offer available in AZ/CO/CT/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void where prohibited. 1 per new customer only. Eligibility restrictions apply. Ends 8/18/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Min. deposit of $5. Min. first bet of $5. Reward issued as 6 Bonus Bets of $25 each. Bonus Bets expire in 7 days (168 hours) after being credited, are single-use and non-withdrawable. Stake removed from payout. See terms at sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-522-4700 (NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA/MD/ME/MI/NJ/OH/OR/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY), (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Defying the odds?

One of the more polarizing players in the draft follows those three with +1000 odds (DraftKings), — Memphis Grizzlies No. 9 overall pick Zach Edey. Edey, the 7-foot-4 Canadian center from Purdue, won back-to-back National Player of the Year awards in college and led the Boilermakers to the national championship game this past season, where they fell to Castle’s UConn. Many draft pundits were shocked that Edey went in the lottery, let alone the top 10, as he isn’t a 3-point threat and there were concerns about his upside. But there are also very few humans as big as he is, and the Grizzlies must have a plan in place to maximize his talents.

Edey opened with 25-1 odds to win the NBA ROY at BetMGM but moved all the way down to 9-1 in the days after the draft.

“We did see some sharper clients bet it, I think because of the situation,” Halvor Egeland, senior NBA trader at BetMGM said over the phone. “It’s a name people recognize in this class. I don’t think Edey moves too well and doesn’t provide spacing. I know he’s shot better over his career and he could improve, but him clogging the lane for Ja Morant isn’t going to work out well.”

Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses CBSSPORTS Copied! Claim bonus Must be 21+. Min. first deposit of $10. New customers only. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. Bonus bets amount equals lost stake. Must be physically located in NC, NJ, IN, WV, DC, CO, PA, MI, IA, AZ, LA, TN, IL, VA, MD, MS, WY, MA, KS, OH, or KY. Void where prohibited. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. Add’l terms apply – see BetMGM.com. Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), (888) 789-7777 or ccpg.org (CT), 1-800-981-0023 (PR), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 or visit GamblingHelpLineMA.org (MA).

Edey had an incredible senior season at Purdue in which he averaged 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game. In his stellar college career, Edey increased his points and blocks averages in each of his four seasons. All this came after the big man was ranked outside the top 400 recruits in his high school class.

Betting on Bronny

As for the player with the biggest liability at top sportsbooks? That’s Bronny James, without a doubt.

“Bronny is by far our biggest liability, like 10 times the closest player, which is Edey,” Egeland said. Bronny has by far the most bets, triple of Edey and Dalton Knecht is third. I don’t think many people think Bronny has a legitimate chance to win the award, but once it becomes a media story, we take action on it. People like the story and with the big odds, they figure, ‘Why not?’”