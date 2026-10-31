The 1/ST BET promo code 550BET gives new users up to $550 in racing credits, making now an ideal time to utilize this offer with the 2026 Breeders' Cup Classic at Keeneland Race Course on Saturday. The seven-horse 2026 Breeders' Cup Classic field features two Kentucky Derby winners in Sovereignty, who won the Derby and Belmont Stakes in 2025, and Golden Tempo, who won this year's Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes. Forever Young, who won last year's Breeders' Cup Classic and finished third in the 2024 Kentucky Derby, is the 2-1 favorite. The 2026 Breeders' Cup Classic post time is scheduled for 6:16 p.m. ET. Claim up to $550 in racing credits by using the 1/ST BET promo code 550BET here:

For complete information, including terms and conditions of the promo, check out our 1/ST BET offer code review page.

1/ST BET promo code 550BET

After creating a 1/ST BET account using the promo code 550BET, new users will receive $50 in wagering credits after making a first-time deposit of $50+. From there, users receive $20 in wagering credits for every $100 bet on the app. The maximum total for this offer is $550 in wagering credits.

New users have 60 days to earn wagering credits through this 1/ST BET promo, and these bonuses are credited within 72 hours after $100 in wagers settles. Wagering credits expire after 14 days. Winnings using wagering credits to not include the stake itself. This offer is only available to new 1/ST BET users of legal age in a state where 1/ST BET is available and the sign up offer cannot be combined with any other registration bonus offer. Certain exclusions apply. Claim up to $550 in racing credits by using the 1/ST BET promo code 550BET here:

How to sign up for the 1/ST BET promo code

If you want to claim the 1/ST BET promo code 550BET, follow these steps:

Click the CLAIM BONUS button on this page, or click here. Enter all the required information, including your first and last name and email address, and be sure to enter the 1/ST BET promo code 550BET. Deposit at least $50 into your 1/ST BET account to unlock the initial $50 wagering credits. After that, $20 in wagering credits are earned with each $100 wagered, up to an additional $500 in credits.

Once you have made your account and have deposited funds, you can choose any race and horse(s) to wager on. Use 1/ST BET promo code 550BET to claim up to $550 in racing credits here:

2026 Breeders' Cup Classic betting preview

The Breeders' Cup Classic 2026 offers another elite field with multiple Triple Crown race winners from different years, as the race isn't restricted to just 3-year-old horses, unlike the Triple Crown races. Forever Young seeks to become the first back-to-back Breeders' Cup Classic winner since Tiznow in 2000 and 2001, but he'll face tough competition to make that possible.

The 2026 Breeders' Cup field also features a pair of Kentucky Derby winners in Sovereignty and Golden Tempo. Sovereignty won two legs of the Triple Crown, also winning the Belmont Stakes, and his Kentucky Derby win started a four-race winning streak that included the 2025 Travers Stakes. Sovereignty has won only one of his last three races, though, that one being his most recent at the 2026 Whitney (G1) in August. Golden Tempo won this year's Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes but finished third at this year's Travers Stakes in August.

Forever Young is the 2-1 favorite in the latest 2026 Breeders' Cup Classic odds. The Japanese horse is followed by Sovereignty (5-2), Knightsbridge (9-2) and Golden Tempo (5-1) to win the Breeders' Cup Classic 2026. The Breeders' Cup Classic was originally an eight-horse field, but Magnitude (6-1) scratched. Claim up to $550 in racing credits by using the 1/ST BET promo code 550BET here:

Rules and responsible gaming

1/ST BET offers ample tools for its users to practice responsible gaming. If you or someone you know is struggling with a gambling addiction, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET. Help is available 24 hours per day and seven days per week. Support is also available through trusted organizations like the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) and Gamblers Anonymous.