2024 World Series odds: Padres drawing surprising betting handle

The 2024 World Series is less than two months away, and it seems to be a wide-open race in both leagues. The Dodgers and Phillies seem to be most likely to win the NL pennant as indicated by the current MLB betting odds, while the AL pennant is fairly wide open beyond the Yankees and Orioles.

Since the 2024 World Series odds market opened, there have been seismic shifts in the odds attached to multiple teams, and online sportsbooks are drawing betting interest in a variety of ways.

We’re discussing the four teams drawing the most significant percentages of bets and handle for the 2024 World Series odds market.

All odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook, current as of Sept. 16.

2024 World Series odds: Bet and handle rates

BetMGM provided some information on how its bettors are wagering on each MLB team’s 2024 World Series odds. The percentage of tickets for a team is not nearly as important as the handle amount, because the handle indicates the percentage of the money being bet on the team in total.

Here’s a look at the top-10 teams in bets placed on them to win the 2024 World Series, according to BetMGM:

Team Opening Odds Current Odds Ticket % Handle % Philadelphia Phillies +1100 +500 11.0 14.9 New York Yankees +1600 +475 9.8 11.2 Los Angeles Dodgers +800 +325 9.7 12.8 Baltimore Orioles +1600 +850 9.3 8.4 Atlanta Braves +650 +2200 6.2 5.1 Houston Astros +900 +900 5.3 5.2 Arizona Diamondbacks +3000 +2200 5.0 5.5 Cleveland Guardians +5000 +1300 5.0 3.6 San Diego Padres +1600 +1400 4.3 7.3 Kansas City Royals +20000 +2200 3.3 2.9

One of the best ways to find betting value is to look at the discrepancies between ticket percentage and handle percentage. If a side is drawing a much more significant percentage of handle than tickets, it means more large money wagers are being bet on that side.

An excellent example of this is a 3% difference with the San Diego Padres. Despite only accounting for 4.3% of all bets placed at BetMGM on the 2024 World Series, the Padres account for 7.3% of the money wagered.

The Phillies are currently drawing the largest sum of bets and handle at BetMGM by a sizable margin. They combine with the Yankees and Dodgers for almost 40% of all money wagered on the 2024 World Series winner market.

The teams you see here are basically what you would expect, given that the list is full of favorites. However, the Royals do stand out as +2200 longshots. They are drawing around 3% of bets and handle at BetMGM and might be worth a look as a dart throw.