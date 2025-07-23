The major championship schedule is finished for 2025 as Scottie Scheffler took home The Open title last weekend in dominant fashion. The PGA Tour now heads to Blaine, Minn. for the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities. This week is a massive one for many of the Tour's players as it's the second-to-last tournament of the regular season prior to the FedEx Cup, and only the top 70 players in the standings make the first playoff event. Additionally, many names in the field will be looking to impress Ryder Cup captains in order to attempt to make the U.S. or European squads. Before the first players tee off on Thursday, July 24, who should you be backing when making 3M Open picks? And what do the latest 3M Open odds look like?

If you're interested in betting on golf and this week's 3M Open, you should first check out the 3M Open field and 3M Open odds at the top betting sites before making any PGA Tour picks. You can also use the best sportsbook promos from those sites to make 3M Open bets of your own, and make sure to watch the final two rounds of this year's tournament on CBS and Paramount+ Saturday and Sunday.

The 2025 3M Open field

Top PGA stars like Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele aren't making the long journey from Northern Ireland to Minnesota this week, but that doesn't mean there aren't big names in the field. Chris Gotterup, who won the Scottish Open before finishing third at The Open, is one of the top players teeing it up this week. Additionally, Sam Burns and Maverick McNealy will play, as will Wyndham Clark and Rickie Fowler, both of whom are coming off top-15 finishes at The Open.

Gotterup, McNealy and Burns all are in the top 23 in the FedEx Cup standings but aren't in the top six for the U.S. Ryder Cup standings, which earn automatic spots on the team. Clark, a former U.S. Open champ, used a big finish at The Open to jump up to 51st in the FedEx Cup standings and he's been vocal about wanting to make the U.S. Ryder Cup team. Fowler also jumped into the top 70 in the FedEx Cup race and sits at 61st entering the 3M Open.

Notable players like Adam Scott, Davis Thompson, Rasmus Hojgaard and Emiliano Grillo are outside of the top 70 in the FedEx Cup and could use a big weekend in Minnesota.

Past 3M Open winners in the field this week include Jhonattan Vegas (2024), Lee Hodges (2023), Tony Finau (2022) and Cameron Champ (2021). This year's winner earns 500 FedEx Cup points and a large chunk of the $8.4 million purse.

2025 3M Open betting odds

Gotterup enters this tournament as hot as anyone in golf not named Scottie Scheffler after a Scottish Open win and third-place finish at The Open, and he and Burns are the co-favorites at DraftKings Sporstbook at +1800. McNealy is close behind at +2000. Here's what the top of the odds board at DraftKings looks like entering the first round of the 3M Open.

Chris Gotterup (+1800)

Sam Burns (+1800)

Maverick McNealy (+2000)

Wyndham Clark (+2500)

Max Greyserman (+2800)

Taylor Pendrith (+3000)

Michael Thorbjornsen (+3500)

Jake Knapp (+3500)

Si Woo Kim (+3500)

2025 3M Open best bets, longshots

Both McNealy and Pendrith finished in the top five at least year's 3M Open and are probably the favorites worth monitoring the most besides Gotterup, who is hoping his links dominance translates back to the States.

Here are some other players worth keeping an eye on this week at the 3M Open, including what their current odds are: