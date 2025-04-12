Max Verstappen won his fourth consecutive Japanese Grand Prix last weekend, so can he make it back-to-back wins at Sunday's 2025 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix? He won the race each of the last two years, but he's not the betting favorite.

Lando Norris is the +125 favorite, according to FanDuel odds, and his McLaren teammate, Oscar Piastri, has the second-shortest odds at +185. After those two, Verstappen appears at +500. Naturally, those three are also the betting favorites to record a podium finish, with Norris priced at -750, Piastri at -500 and Verstappen at -180. Norris finished sixth in last year's Bahrain Grand Prix, while Piastri finished eighth.

FanDuel clearly thinks those are the three drivers to beat. After that trio, George Russell (+1800), Charles LeClerc (+2100) and Lewis Hamilton (+2300) have the next-lowest odds at the sportsbook. LeClerc finished fourth last year, Russell was fifth and Hamilton was seventh. LeClerc won the race in 2022, while Hamilton is a five-time winner, including three in a row from 2019-21.

In addition to betting on the outright winner, there are plenty of other wagers to be made on this race. You can bet on who will record the fastest lap, the team of the winning driver and also whether the driver with the fastest lap will also win the race. You can even wager on whether or not the safety car will be needed, with Yes the favorite at -135 to No at +108.

