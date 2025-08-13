golfbets-promoimage.png
The PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs roll on to the 2025 BMW Championship, featuring the top 50 golfers in the standings this season. Taft Gantt, who's nailed three outright winners since June, breaks down his best bets for the week.

BMW Championship Best Bets

Ludvig Aberg To Win +2200 (FanDuel), Top 10 +175 (DraftKings)

Aberg's recent form signals he's ready to remind everyone why he's one of the PGA Tour's next superstars. After a quieter East Coast swing, he's posted two top-10 finishes in his last three starts.

His length and athleticism give him a real edge in the hot, humid conditions expected at Caves Valley—the second-longest course on Tour this season. He's ranked 10th in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee and solid across nearly every driving stat. This course should fit his eye perfectly.

Rory McIlroy To Win +800 (Caesars), Top 5 +165 (Caesars)

The reasons to back the world's No. 2-ranked golfer this week are endless. He ranks second in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee—a huge advantage on Caves Valley's long, tree-lined layout—and is having one of his best putting seasons, gaining more strokes on the greens than all but two players. When the PGA Tour last visited here in 2021, McIlroy finished solo fourth.

Coming off an extra week of rest, he looks ready to make another run at a top-five finish.

Harris English To Win +5500 (bet365), Top 10 +300 (FanDuel)

English's best results have come on the longest courses this season—he finished second at Quail Hollow (7,626 yards) and won at Torrey Pines (7,765 yards). Now he faces the second-longest course of the year at Caves Valley (7,601 yards) and is coming off a solo second at The Open. He's gaining strokes both off the tee and on the greens, which sets him up perfectly to capitalize on the length and challenge of this course.

I expect English to finish high on the leaderboard once again.

This is a recap of Taft's golf picks since joining the Inside the Lines Team:

TAFT'S GOLF PICKS RESULTSPROFIT$497.50




TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIPODDSSBUNITS
Keegan Bradley to Win3500FD35.00
Keegan Bradley Top 10300DK3.00
Cameron Young to Win5000FD-1.00
Cameron Young Top 5900FD-1.00
Xander Schauffele to Win1600FD-1.00
Xander Schauffele Top 20-150FD-1.00




ROCKET CLASSICODDSSBUNITS
Rickie Fowler Top 51000bet365-1.00
Luke Clanton Top 10400CS-1.00
Cam Champ Top 20400MGM4.00
Rickie Fowler To Win5000FD-1.00
Luke Clanton To Win4000FD-1.00
Cam Champ To Win12500MGM-1.00
Aldrich Potgieter To Win (LIVE)2200bet36522.00
Aldrich Potgieter Top 10 (LIVE)175bet3651.75




JOHN DEERE CLASSICODDSSBUNITS
Denny McCarthy To Win5000FD-1.00
Jake Knapp To Win5000FD-1.00
Michael Thorbjornsen To Win5000FD-1.00
Denny McCarthy Top 10500FD-1.00
Jake Knapp Top 10500FD-1.00
Michael Thorbjornsen Top 10500FD-1.00




SCOTTISH OPENODDSSBUNITS
Scottie Scheffler Top 5130bet365-1.00
Bobby MacIntyre Top 10260CS-1.00
Tommy Fleetwood Top 10225MGM-1.00
Scottie Scheffler To Win550bet365-1.00
Bobby MacIntyre To Win3000FD-1.00
Tommy Fleetwood To Win2200FD-1.00




THE OPENODDSSBUNITS
Scottie Scheffler To Win550bet3655.50
Tommy Fleetwood To Win2600FD-1.00
Russell Henley To Win6500FD-1.00
Scottie Scheffler Top 5125bet3651.25
Tommy Fleetwood Top 10225MGM-1.00
Russell Henley Top 10500CS5.00




3M OPENODDSSBUNITS
Max Greyserman To Win3500BET365-1.00
Max Greyserman Top 5650BETMGM-1.00
Jake Knapp To Win3500BETMGM-1.00
Jake Knapp Top 10350BETMGM3.50
Cam Champ To Win6000BET365-1.00
Cam Champ Top 20275CS-1.00




Wyndham ChampionshipODDSSBUNITS
Denny McCarthy To Win5500BETMGM-1.00
Denny McCarthy Top 20275BETMGM2.75
Sam Stevens To Win5500FD-1.00
Sam Stevens Top 51100BET365-1.00
Luke Clanton To Win8000BET365-1.00
Luke Clanton Top 10700BET365-1.00