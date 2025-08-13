The PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs roll on to the 2025 BMW Championship, featuring the top 50 golfers in the standings this season. Taft Gantt, who's nailed three outright winners since June, breaks down his best bets for the week.

BMW Championship Best Bets

Ludvig Aberg To Win +2200 (FanDuel), Top 10 +175 (DraftKings)

Aberg's recent form signals he's ready to remind everyone why he's one of the PGA Tour's next superstars. After a quieter East Coast swing, he's posted two top-10 finishes in his last three starts.

His length and athleticism give him a real edge in the hot, humid conditions expected at Caves Valley—the second-longest course on Tour this season. He's ranked 10th in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee and solid across nearly every driving stat. This course should fit his eye perfectly.

Rory McIlroy To Win +800 (Caesars), Top 5 +165 (Caesars)

The reasons to back the world's No. 2-ranked golfer this week are endless. He ranks second in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee—a huge advantage on Caves Valley's long, tree-lined layout—and is having one of his best putting seasons, gaining more strokes on the greens than all but two players. When the PGA Tour last visited here in 2021, McIlroy finished solo fourth.

Coming off an extra week of rest, he looks ready to make another run at a top-five finish.

Harris English To Win +5500 (bet365), Top 10 +300 (FanDuel)

English's best results have come on the longest courses this season—he finished second at Quail Hollow (7,626 yards) and won at Torrey Pines (7,765 yards). Now he faces the second-longest course of the year at Caves Valley (7,601 yards) and is coming off a solo second at The Open. He's gaining strokes both off the tee and on the greens, which sets him up perfectly to capitalize on the length and challenge of this course.

I expect English to finish high on the leaderboard once again.

