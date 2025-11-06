The Montreal Alouettes continue the chase for their second Grey Cup championship in three years when they meet the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Hamilton Stadium at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday in the 2025 East Division Final. Montreal, which defeated the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 28-24 in 2023 for its eighth league title and first since 2010, was second in the East this year with a 10-8 record and is coming off a 42-33 triumph over Winnipeg in the division semifinals last weekend.

Hamilton went 11-7 to finish atop the East for the first time since 2019, when it posted a franchise-best 15-3 record. The Tiger-Cats swept the 2025 season series against the Alouettes, registering a 35-17 victory at home in Week 4 before rolling to a 26-9 triumph at Montreal in Week 14.

However, the Alouettes were without quarterback Davis Alexander in both of those contests due to injury. The 27-year-old improved to 12-0 as Montreal's starter last week as he threw for 384 yards and a touchdown while also running for a score against Winnipeg.

The West Division Final also takes place Saturday, as the Saskatchewan Roughriders host the BC Lions at 6:30 p.m. ET at Mosaic Stadium in Regina. The Roughriders went a league-best 12-6 this season and captured their second division title in 15 years.

Saskatchewan, which is seeking its first appearance in the Grey Cup since winning the championship in 2013, won its first two meetings with BC this campaign before dropping a 27-21 decision at home in the season finale. That ended the Roughriders' four-game winning streak against the Lions that included a 28-19 victory in the 2024 West Division semifinals.

BC followed the triumph over Saskatchewan in Week 21 by edging the Calgary Stampeders 33-30 in this year's division semifinals on a 43-yard field goal by Sean Whyte as time expired. That completed a 4-for-4 performance by Whyte, who also converted a 39-yard attempt with 1:11 remaining in the fourth quarter to give the Lions a 30-27 lead before Calgary's Rene Paredes booted a 38-yarder with 33 seconds left knotted the contest for the second time in the period.

The division final winners will meet in the 112th edition of the Grey Cup on Nov. 16 at Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg.

Montreal is a 2.5-point favorite against Hamilton at FanDuel Sportsbook, while BC is a 3.5-point underdog against Saskatchewan.

SportsLine football expert Emory Hunt went 43-38 on his CFL picks during the regular season and has revealed his selections for the 2025 division finals, including against-the-spread predictions and leans on the total of both games.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007. He is a former running back for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and knows the game from a player's perspective. Hunt's dedication to analysis of all levels of professional football helped him crush the CFL, XFL and USFL in 2023, posting a combined ATS record of 98-73 in his SportsLine articles.

Montreal Alouettes at Hamilton Tiger-Cats (Saturday, 3 p.m. ET)

Pick: Montreal -2.5

Lean: Over 52.5

This East Final is a strength vs. strength battle between Montreal's defense and Hamilton's offense. With health restored at the quarterback position for the Alouettes, they've looked a lot like the team that started the season with three straight wins. When they were banged up at QB, it gave the Tiger-Cats a chance to go on a huge run that essentially earned them the division title and a home game here in the postseason. In a high-stakes matchup, I lean more toward the team with the better defense and that's the Alouettes.

BC Lions at Saskatchewan Roughriders (Saturday, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Pick: Saskatchewan -3.5

Lean: Under 53.5

Defensively speaking, there's a lot to love about the Roughriders on all three levels. They're equally able to stop the run and rush the passer effectively. Where I see the Lions having some issues in this matchup is against pressure. Look for Saskatchewan to throw off the BC quarterback Nathan Rourke's timing and minimize his ability to be creative off script as well.