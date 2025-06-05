Week 1 of the 2025 CFL season kicks off with four games, including one on Thursday in which the Saskatchewan Roughriders host the Ottawa Redblacks at Mosaic Stadium in Regina. The teams met twice last year, battling to a 22-22 tie in Ottawa before Saskatchewan posted a 29-16 victory at home.

The opening week continues Friday, when the reigning Grey Cup champion Toronto Argonauts visit the Montreal Alouettes. Toronto won two of the three regular-season meetings between the East Division rivals in 2024 before defeating Montreal 30-28 in the Division Finals.

A pair of games on Saturday concludes the Week 1 schedule, with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats visiting the Calgary Stampeders and the BC Lions hosting the Edmonton Elks. The Tiger-Cats split their two meetings with the Stampeders last season, while the Elks did the same against the Lions.

Saskatchewan is a 3.5-point favorite against Ottawa at FanDuel Sportsbook, while Toronto is a 4.5-point underdog versus Montreal. Hamilton is favored by 1.5 points in its matchup with Calgary and BC is -5.5 against Edmonton.

SportsLine football expert Emory Hunt has revealed his picks for Week 1 of the 2025 CFL season, including against-the-spread predictions and leans on the total of every game.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007. He is a former running back for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and knows the game from a player's perspective. Hunt's dedication to analysis of all levels of professional football helped him crush the CFL, XFL, and USFL in 2023, posting a combined ATS record of 98-73 in his SportsLine articles.

Ottawa Redblacks at Saskatchewan Roughriders (Thursday, 9 p.m. ET)

Pick: Ottawa +3.5

Lean: Under 48.5

Both teams boast tremendous special-team units and return men. To me, that will be the great equalizer for the RedBlacks in this game, helping them stay within striking distance. Where they also have a slight edge is on the offensive side of the football - along the offensive line and at the skill positions. Ottawa also is a bit more youthful and athletic at the quarterback position, which matters against a strong pass rush.

Toronto Argonauts at Montreal Alouettes (Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET)

Pick: Montreal -4.5

Lean: Over 47.5

The reigning Grey Cup champion Argonauts made a lot of moves on offense during the offseason. In the season opener, I worry more about their ability to find a running game to balance out their attack. Attempting to consistently throw the football against this Alouettes secondary may not produce the type of success they're expecting.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Calgary Stampeders (Saturday, 7 p.m. ET)

Pick: Calgary +1.5

Lean: Over 52.5

I am probably higher on the Stampeders than most because a healthy Vernon Adams is a player capable of lighting a fire under an organization like Calgary. The Stampeders were in a lot of games last year despite mediocre play at the quarterback position. Look for many to jump on the bandwagon after an explosive debut from the veteran Adams.

Edmonton Elks at BC Lions (Saturday, 10 p.m. ET)

Pick: Edmonton +5.5

Lean: Over 48.5

I think Tre Ford being the unquestioned starting quarterback for the Elks makes a difference for the team's offensive attack. He truly is a dual-threat player and really can strike fear in a defense. However, the Lions are my pick to win the Grey Cup this season. BC is a well-balanced team that is stacked at virtually every position. But because it's Week 1 and the first time BC's starters will be playing a full game, being a 5.5-point favorite against this particular opponent is a bridge too far for me to trust.