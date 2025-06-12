The Winnipeg Blue Bombers return to action for the first time since losing to the Toronto Argonauts in last year's Grey Cup championship game when Week 2 of the 2025 CFL season begins on Thursday. The Blue Bombers, who were denied their 13th league title when they dropped a 41-24 decision to Toronto last November, host the BC Lions (1-0) at Princess Auto Stadium at 8:30 p.m. ET in their season opener on Thursday.

Winnipeg is hoping to continue a trend that saw all four home teams post a victory in Week 1. One of those clubs was the Lions, who defeated the Edmonton Elks 31-14 at BC Place in their 2025 opener. Edmonton is the lone team with a bye this week. The Blue Bombers won two of their three meetings with BC last year.

The Ottawa Redblacks (1-0) look to build off a season-opening 31-26 win against the Saskatchewan Roughriders when they welcome the Montreal Alouettes (1-0) to TD Place on Friday. Montreal, which kicked off the campaign with a 28-10 home triumph over the reigning Grey Cup champion Argonauts, went 3-0 versus Ottawa in 2024.

Toronto (0-1) attempts to get in the win column when its hosts the Calgary Stampeders at BMO Field on Saturday. Calgary (1-0) is coming off a 38-26 home victory against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (0-1), who face visiting Saskatchewan (1-0) on Saturday at Hamilton Stadium. The Argonauts and Stampeders split their two meetings last season, with each team winning at home, while the Roughriders won both of their matchups against the Tiger-Cats.

BC is a 3.5-point favorite against Winnipeg at FanDuel Sportsbook, while Ottawa is a 4.5-point underdog versus Montreal. Toronto is favored by 1.5 points in its matchup with Calgary, and Saskatchewan is -3.5 against Hamilton.

SportsLine football expert Emory Hunt has revealed his picks for Week 2 of the 2025 CFL season, including against-the-spread predictions and leans on the total of every game.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007. He is a former running back for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and knows the game from a player's perspective. Hunt's dedication to analysis of all levels of professional football helped him crush the CFL, XFL, and USFL in 2023, posting a combined ATS record of 98-73 in his SportsLine articles.

BC Lions at Winnipeg Blue Bombers (Thursday, 8:30 p.m. ET)

Pick: BC -3.5

Lean: Over 47.5

Winnipeg opens its season with a doozy against the Lions, who appear to be in midseason form on both sides of the ball. While the Blue Bombers will be looking to shake off their Grey Cup loss, the Lions are hoping to send an emphatic message around the league. The 3.5 number is at the right spot for me to back BC.

Montreal Alouettes at Ottawa Redblacks (Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET)

Pick: Montreal -4.5

Lean: Under 46.5

Starting quarterback Dru Brown will be out this week for the Redblacks due to a hip injury, so Matt Shiltz will be under center against a very good Montreal defense. The Alouettes looked like a well-oiled machine in Week 1, and I expect them to keep rolling here against a backup signal-caller.

Calgary Stampeders at Toronto Argonauts (Saturday, 4 p.m. ET)

Pick: Calgary +1.5

Lean: Over 50.5

Call it the Vernon Adams Jr. effect, as the veteran quarterback has injected life into the Stampeders' offense, making them a dangerous opponent for anyone. If there ever was an example of catching a team at the right time, this would be it for Calgary. Facing the Argonauts at this juncture of the season, when they're still trying to figure things out, makes them prime to be upset.

Saskatchewan Roughriders at Hamilton Tiger-Cats (Saturday, 7 p.m. ET)

Pick: Saskatchewan -3.5

Lean: Under 51.5

Saskatchewan shouldn't miss a beat on the ground as A.J. Ouellette appears ready to play after suffering a head injury in the season opener and clearing concussion protocol. The Roughriders added insurance by signing veteran Ka'Deem Carey following Ouellette's injury. The bigger matchup in this game, and the reason I'm backing the Roughriders, is their defense versus Hamilton's offensive line. I believe the Tiger-Cats will struggle to protect quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell and sputter offensively as a result.