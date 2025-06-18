Four teams attempt to remain unbeaten when Week 3 of the 2025 CFL season gets underway on Thursday. The Montreal Alouettes (2-0), who are the only team in the East Division with a victory thus far, kick off the week at 9 p.m. ET that evening as they visit the Edmonton Elks (0-1) at Commonwealth Stadium.

The Alouettes, who defeated the reigning Grey Cup champion Toronto Argonauts 28-10 in their season opener and routed the Ottawa Redblacks 39-18 last week, have won four straight overall meetings with the Elks and four straight at Edmonton. The Elks were idle last week after suffering a 31-14 loss to the BC Lions in Week 1.

Toronto (0-2) looks to record its first win and hand Saskatchewan its initial loss when it hosts the Roughriders (2-0) at BMO Field on Friday. The Argonauts began defense of its title with a road loss to Montreal and a 29-19 home setback against the Calgary Stampeders, while Saskatchewan defeated Ottawa 31-26 and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 28-23.

Two games close out the Week 3 schedule on Saturday. Calgary (2-0) gets things started when it welcomes Ottawa (0-2) to McMahon Stadium, and the day concludes when the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (1-0) take on BC (1-1) at BC Place. The Stampeders have opened the season with triumphs over Hamilton (38-26) and Toronto, while the Blue Bombers recorded a 34-20 home win against the Lions last week in their 2025 opener.

Montreal is a 6.5-point favorite against Edmonton at FanDuel Sportsbook, while Toronto is a 3-point underdog versus Saskatchewan. Ottawa is favored by 1.5 points in its matchup with Calgary, and Winnipeg is -3.5 against BC.

SportsLine football expert Emory Hunt went 3-1 last week and has revealed his picks for Week 3 of the 2025 CFL season, including against-the-spread predictions and leans on the total of every game.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007. He is a former running back for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and knows the game from a player's perspective. Hunt's dedication to analysis of all levels of professional football helped him crush the CFL, XFL, and USFL in 2023, posting a combined ATS record of 98-73 in his SportsLine articles.

Montreal Alouettes at Edmonton Elks (Thursday, 9 p.m. ET)

Pick: Montreal -6.5

Lean: Over 48.5

The Elks need to get off to a better start offensively than they did last week if they want to keep pace in this game. Right now, the Alouettes are in midseason form on both sides of the ball and have a defense that can give Edmonton fits as it attempts to put together consistent scoring drives.

Saskatchewan Roughriders at Toronto Argonauts (Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET)

Pick: Saskatchewan -3

Lean: Under 48.5

Without the offensive balance they enjoyed last season, the Argonauts just don't have the same punch they did during their Grey Cup run. On the other side of the field, the Roughriders are playing as scrappy as they did in 2024. On top of that, they are able to close out games with their ability to lean on their ground attack.

Ottawa Redblacks at Calgary Stampeders (Saturday, 4 p.m. ET)

Pick: Calgary +1.5

Lean: Under 51.5

What has been most impressive about the Stampeders' 2-0 start is their defensive performance. This unit not only can get to the quarterback, but it does a great job of taking away the football. I worry about Calgary's offensive line and its ability to protect Vernon Adams Jr. That could pose an issue down the road, but not so much in this game to make me think the team lets a victory slip away.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers at BC Lions (Saturday, 7 p.m. ET)

Pick: Winnipeg -3.5

Lean: Over 50.5

This is a rematch from last week, when a dominating performance was presented by the Blue Bombers and quarterback Chris Streveler, which was the most surprising to many. The Lions couldn't get anything going offensively and QB Nathan Rourke looked rattled in the pocket. It's hard for me to get what I saw from the Lions in the trenches out of my head to where I can trust them in the second meeting between these clubs in 10 days.