The reigning Grey Cup champion Toronto Argonauts make their fourth attempt for a victory in Week 4 of the 2025 CFL season, which begins Thursday. Toronto (0-3), which defeated the Winnipeg Blue Bombers last year to win its 19th CFL championship, will take on the Ottawa Redblacks (1-2) at TD Place at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday after beginning the defense of its title with losses to the Montreal Alouettes, Calgary Stampeders and Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Ottawa, which split its two regular-season contests against Toronto in 2024 before being defeated 58-38 by the Argonauts in the East Division semifinals, started this campaign with losses to Montreal and Saskatchewan but got past Calgary 20-12 last week.

Each of the three other games in Week 4 feature an undefeated team, including the matchup between the Blue Bombers (2-0) and the Edmonton Elks (0-2) at Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday. The Blue Bombers, who opened the season with back-to-back wins against the BC Lions, have won 12 consecutive meetings with the Edmonton franchise since losing the 2018 regular-season finale versus the Eskimos. The Elks began the campaign with losses to BC and Montreal.

The Alouettes (3-0) hope to remain perfect when they face the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (0-2) at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Hamilton Stadium. Montreal enters with a seven-game winning streak in the all-time series, while Hamilton attempts to finally get into the win column after opening 2025 with setbacks against Calgary and Saskatchewan.

The Roughriders (3-0) also will be looking to post a fourth straight victory when they host the Lions (1-2) at Mosaic Stadium at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday. Saskatchewan split its two matchups against BC last season before posting a 28-19 victory over the Lions in the West Division semifinals.

Winnipeg is a 9.5-point favorite against Edmonton at FanDuel Sportsbook, while Hamilton is a 2.5-point underdog versus Montreal. Saskatchewan is favored by 3.5 points in its matchup with BC, and Ottawa is -2.5 against Toronto.

SportsLine football expert Emory Hunt has gone 3-1 each of the last two weeks and has revealed his picks for Week 4 of the 2025 CFL season, including against-the-spread predictions and leans on the total of every game.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007. He is a former running back for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and knows the game from a player's perspective. Hunt's dedication to analysis of all levels of professional football helped him crush the CFL, XFL, and USFL in 2023, posting a combined ATS record of 98-73 in his SportsLine articles.

Edmonton Elks at Winnipeg Blue Bombers (Thursday, 8:30 p.m. ET)

Pick: Edmonton +9.5

Lean: Over 50.5

Offensively speaking, the Elks have to find a way to get things clicking early in the game. Where they have a chance to keep this contest close is with their ability to run the football. Winnipeg played a bit sloppy against BC last week, and it didn't hurt them, but it does give Edmonton an idea how to keep this one closer than that 9.5 number.

Montreal Alouettes at Hamilton Tiger-Cats (Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET)

Pick: Montreal -2.5

Lean: Over 50.5

Hamilton looks to be at full strength entering this game and has some firepower on offense. The Tiger-Cats will score some points against Montreal for that reason. However, when we look at the defense of the Alouettes, and how they are able to both get off the field and force turnovers, that will be just enough to help them get the key stops necessary to cover.

BC Lions at Saskatchewan Roughriders (Saturday, 7 p.m. ET)

Pick: Saskatchewan -3.5

Lean: Over 51.5

I still like how the Roughriders are finding a different playmaker every game. Last week, it was Mario Alford's kickoff return that helped save them in Toronto. I don't foresee Saskatchewan's defense being lax this time around, like it was late in that contest. It was the wakeup call the Roughriders needed, and we'll see them respond against a sputtering Lions squad.

Toronto Argonauts at Ottawa Redblacks (Sunday, 7 p.m. ET)

Pick: Toronto +2.5

Lean: Under 52.5

Ottawa posted a big victory last week at Calgary. Winning is contagious, and so are the lingering effects of a heartbreaking loss, like the one Toronto suffered last weekend. But I don't expect the Argonauts to carry that pain into this contest. Look for them to have it all together from start to finish and get the road win against the Redblacks.