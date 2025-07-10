The Saskatchewan Roughriders will look to stay undefeated when they host the Calgary Stampeders in the CFL game of the week on Friday at Mosaic Stadium in Regina.

The Roughriders (4-0), who are coming off a bye week, are the league's last remaining undefeated team. With a win on Friday, they would match the franchise's best start to a season since 2013 when Saskatchewan went 11-7 during the regular season and won three in a row to capture the Grey Cup. Last season, the Roughriders also started the season 4-0, but lost 35-20 to the BC Lions in Week 5.

Saskatchewan starting quarterback Trevor Harris, who missed the team's last game while in concussion protocol, has been cleared to play and is set to start on Friday. The 39-year-old quarterback and two-time Grey Cup champion has completed 58 of 80 passes for 806 yards and five touchdowns against three interceptions this season. He led the team to victories over Ottawa, Hamilton and Toronto before Jake Maier directed the Roughriders to a 37-18 win over the BC Lions on June 28.

Friday's game will pit the CFL's best offensive team against the league's best defensive one. Saskatchewan is tied for the CFL lead in scoring offense (29.3 points per game), while Calgary leads the league in scoring defense (20.3). Last week the Stampeders allowed just 16 points to the reigning West Division champions, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, in a dominant 37-16 victory. Calgary (3-1) is tied for the second best record in the CFL.

The Roughriders are 5.5-point favorites, and the total for points scored is 53.5.

On Saturday in the CFL, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2-2) will look to win their third straight game when they host the Ottawa Redblacks (1-4). The Tiger-Cats have scored a combined 86 points over their last two games, which include a 51-38 blowout over the reigning Grey Cup champion Toronto Argonauts last week. Hamilton has won 11 of the last 13 meetings between the teams, including the past six at Hamilton Stadium.

The Tiger-Cats are 5.5-point favorites over Ottawa, and the total for points scored is 55.5.

Week 6 concludes on Sunday with a matchup between the two teams at the bottom of the West Division, the BC Lions (2-3) and Edmonton Elks (1-3). This will be the second game between the Lions and Elks this season; BC won the season opener 31-14. Since then, however, Edmonton quarterback Tre Ford has completed 60 of 82 passes (73.2%) for 772 yards and five touchdowns against only one interception.

The Lions are 2.5-point favorites over the Elks, and the total for points scored is 51.5.

SportsLine football expert Emory Hunt has gone 13-7 on his CFL picks this year and has revealed his selections for Week 6, including against-the-spread predictions and leans on the total of each game.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007. He is a former running back for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and knows the game from a player's perspective. Hunt's dedication to analysis of all levels of professional football helped him crush the CFL, XFL, and USFL in 2023, posting a combined ATS record of 98-73 in his SportsLine articles.

Calgary Stampeders at Saskatchewan Roughriders (Friday, 9 p.m. ET)

Pick: Calgary +5.5

Lean: Over 53.5

This is the game of the week, in my opinion. Calgary is coming off of a 37-16 thumping of the Blue Bombers, while the Riders are coming off of a bye week. In its last game, Saskatchewan pounded the BC Lions 37-18. I expect a ton of points being scored here and for the game to be a back-and-forth affair. The Stamps have enough offense to keep this game within the 5.5-point spread.

Ottawa Redblacks at Hamilton Tiger-Cats (Saturday, 7 p.m. ET)

Pick: Ottawa +5.5

Lean: Over 55.5

Dru Brown was back in the lineup last weekend at quarterback for Ottawa, and he started to find his groove as the game went on. Because this will be his second game back, I expect him to look more like the guy we expected coming into the season. That means the offense will look much more cohesive than it did in the first half against Edmonton. This point spread feels a bit too much. I think this game comes down to a late field goal.

BC Lions at Edmonton Elks (Sunday, 7 p.m. ET)

Pick: Edmonton +2.5

Lean: Over 51.5

This should be a great matchup between two Canadian starting quarterbacks. Elks QB Tre Ford has improved so much over the last three games, culminating in Edmonton's first win of the season last weekend. Right now, there is still too much inconsistency from BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke for me to trust him in this road game against a confident Elks squad.