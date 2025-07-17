Two of the top teams in the West Division square off in Week 7 of the 20245 CFL season as the Calgary Stampeders take on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg at 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday.

The Stampeders (4-1) are coming off a 24-10 triumph over Saskatchewan last week that pulled them even with the Roughriders for first place in the division. Winnipeg (3-1), which had a bye in Week 6, will be looking to avenge a 37-16 setback against Calgary in its last outing.

Week 7 gets underway Thursday, when the reigning Grey Cup champion Toronto Argonauts (1-4) travel to Molson Stadium to face the Montreal Alouettes (3-2) at 7:30 p.m. ET. The East Division rivals are meeting for the second time this year, as Montreal posted a 28-10 home victory against Toronto in the season opener for each club. The Argonauts and Alouettes both were idle last week following Week 5 defeats, with Toronto losing a 51-38 shootout with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Montreal dropping a 21-20 decision to the BC Lions.

Saskatchewan (4-1) will be looking to bounce back from its first loss of the year when it visits BC (3-3) on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET at BC Place. The Roughriders opened the season with a four-game winning streak that included a 37-18 home victory over the Lions in Week 4. BC is seeking its third consecutive win after rolling past the Edmonton Elks 32-14 on the road last week.

Hamilton (3-2) and the Ottawa Redblacks (1-5) wrap up Week 7 when they clash at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday at TD Place. The Tiger-Cats extended their winning streak to three games with a 23-20 triumph over the Redblacks at home last week. The loss was the third in a row for Ottawa, which won both of its home meetings with Hamilton last season.

Montreal is a 10.5-point favorite against Toronto at FanDuel Sportsbook, while Calgary is a 3.5-point underdog versus Winnipeg. BC is favored by 2.5 points in its matchup with Saskatchewan, and Hamilton is -1.5 against Ottawa.

SportsLine football expert Emory Hunt has gone 15-8 on his CFL picks this year and has revealed his selections for Week 7 of the 2025 CFL season, including against-the-spread predictions and leans on the total of every game.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007. He is a former running back for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and knows the game from a player's perspective. Hunt's dedication to analysis of all levels of professional football helped him crush the CFL, XFL, and USFL in 2023, posting a combined ATS record of 98-73 in his SportsLine articles.

Toronto Argonauts at Montreal Alouettes (Thursday, 7:30 p.m. ET)

Pick: Toronto +10.5

Lean: Over 50.5

Both teams are coming off a bye week, and both also are coming off losses. Expect the Argonauts and Alouettes to be looking to get back on the winning track and establish a new level of consistency moving forward. A 10.5-point spread seems very high in this critical East Division matchup.

Calgary Stampeders at Winnipeg Blue Bombers (Friday, 8:30 p.m. ET)

Pick: Winnipeg -3.5

Lean: Over 49.5

The last time these teams met, the Stampeders put on an offensive display. Right now, Calgary looks like the best team in the CFL and is playing really good football. However, this is usually a spot where the Blue Bombers show up and remind folks why they've been so consistent over the last few years. Especially now, as they are coming in fresh off a bye week.

Saskatchewan Roughriders at BC Lions (Saturday, 7 p.m. ET)

Pick: BC -2.5

Lean: Over 52.5

The Lions really stepped up defensively against Edmonton last weekend. Now, that could just be because of a bad Elks offense, or the fact that BC's front seven has found its groove. I'm willing to say the truth lies somewhere in the middle and we should get a fun, back-and-forth game with a lot of points scored. I'm giving the edge to the home team.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Ottawa Redblacks (Sunday, 7 p.m. ET)

Pick: Hamilton -1.5

Lean: Under 54.5

Rematches always are interesting, especially ones that take place a week later. What I noticed when these teams met in Week 6 was how easy it was for the Tiger-Cats to move the ball and generate some offense. The Redblacks have the talent, but it seemed like a struggle for them to move the ball after their first drive. This spread is close enough to where I can trust Hamilton on the road in this spot.