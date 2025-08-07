The Hamilton Tiger-Cats seek their seventh consecutive victory when they open Week 10 of the 2025 CFL season by hosting the BC Lions at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Hamilton Stadium.

The Tiger-Cats (6-2), who sit atop the East Division, lost their first two contests of the year but regrouped during their first bye week and enter this matchup with a six-game winning streak after topping the Edmonton Elks 28-24 last Saturday. BC (3-5), which is coming off a bye, will be looking to avenge the 37-33 home loss it suffered against Hamilton in Week 8.

Two struggling teams square off at Molson Stadium on Friday, when the Elks visit the Montreal Alouettes at 7:30 p.m. ET. Edmonton (1-6) has dropped three straight, while Montreal (5-3) has lost three of its last five games after beginning the season with three consecutive victories.

The Alouettes, who were trounced 34-6 by the West Division-leading Saskatchewan Roughriders last week, have won five straight meetings with the Elks, including a 38-28 road triumph in Week 3.

Week 10 concludes with a pair of contests on Saturday, with the first being a matchup between the Ottawa Redblacks and Toronto Argonauts at 3 p.m. ET at BMO Field.

Ottawa (2-6) rolled past the Calgary Stampeders 31-11 at home last week to halt its four-game losing streak. The Redblacks were defeated 29-16 in Week 4 by Toronto (2-6), which has lost three of four after falling 40-31 to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on the road last Friday.

The Blue Bombers attempt to begin a winning streak when they travel to Calgary for the second time this season to face the Stampeders at 7 p.m. ET at McMahon Stadium. Winnipeg (4-3) kicked off the year with three straight wins but followed with a three-game skid before beating Toronto last week.

Calgary (5-3) has lost back-to-back contests after having posted three consecutive victories, including a pair of convincing triumphs over Winnipeg. The Stampeders won both of those matchups by 21 points, defeating the Blue Bombers 37-16 at home in Week 5 and 41-20 at Princess Auto Stadium two weeks later.

Hamilton is a 3.5-point favorite against BC at FanDuel Sportsbook, while Edmonton is a 2.5-point underdog versus Montreal. Toronto is favored by 3.5 points in its matchup with Ottawa, and Calgary is -4.5 against Winnipeg.

SportsLine football expert Emory Hunt went 3-1 last week and is 21-14 on his CFL picks this year. He has revealed his selections for Week 10 of the 2025 CFL season, including against-the-spread predictions and leans on the total of every game.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007. He is a former running back for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and knows the game from a player's perspective. Hunt's dedication to analysis of all levels of professional football helped him crush the CFL, XFL, and USFL in 2023, posting a combined ATS record of 98-73 in his SportsLine articles.

BC Lions at Hamilton Tiger-Cats (Thursday, 7:30 p.m. ET)

Pick: Hamilton -3.5

Lean: Over 55.5

The Tiger-Cats are on fire right now, playing excellent on both sides of the ball. It's their consistency and ability to play any type of game necessary to win that gives me confidence in this matchup against a talented Lions squad. Right now, Hamilton quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell looks like he's making a case for Most Outstanding Player.

Edmonton Elks at Montreal Alouettes (Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET)

Pick: Montreal -2.5

Lean: Over 50.5

Close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades, and the Elks are tired of hearing about how "close" they are to breaking through. The truth of the matter is that they don't have enough playmakers on the defensive front or along the perimeter on the offensive side of the ball. Those two things will make it tough again for them in Montreal.

Ottawa Redblacks at Toronto Argonauts (Saturday, 3 p.m. ET)

Pick: Ottawa +3.5

Lean: Under 52.5

Winnipeg sort of showed the weakness in the Argonauts' offense last week, and it's along the offensive line. Toronto struggled to block the Blue Bombers' pass rush, and it led to almost seven batted passes at the line of scrimmage. I like the aggressive mindset of the Redblacks, and they find themselves at a "need to have it" juncture of the season.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Calgary Stampeders (Saturday, 7 p.m. ET)

Pick: Winnipeg +4.5

Lean: Over 51.5

I don't know if it was because they played Toronto, but the Blue Bombers finally looked like the team that made it to the Grey Cup last season. With a healthy Vernon Adams Jr. back under center, Calgary should look more like itself offensively against Winnipeg. But based on what I saw from an inspired Blue Bombers defense last week, this spread is a bit too high for my taste.