A battle between division leaders highlights Week 11 of the 2025 CFL season as the Saskatchewan Roughriders host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Mosaic Stadium in Regina at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday. But the week begins Thursday, when the Ottawa Redblacks visit Princess Auto Stadium to face the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Saskatchewan (7-1), which leads the Calgary Stampeders by two points in the West Division, is hoping recent history does not repeat itself as the team returns to action following its second bye of the year. The Roughriders began the season with a four-game winning streak before experiencing their first bye, which killed their momentum as they were defeated 24-10 at home by Calgary in Week 6.

Head coach Corey Mace's squad has won three consecutive contests as it enters its home matchup against Hamilton (6-3), which is coming off a 41-38 overtime loss to the BC Lions that ended its string of six straight victories. The Tiger-Cats, who dropped a 28-23 decision to Saskatchewan in Week 2, are 4-1 on the road this season.

Ottawa (3-6) is seeking its third win in a row after outlasting the Toronto Argonauts 46-42 on the road last week. The Redblacks split last year's two-game series against Winnipeg (4-4), which was edged 28-27 at Calgary in Week 10 but has won three of four at home this campaign.

In addition to the showdown between the division leaders, a clash of basement dwellers also takes place in Week 11 as the Edmonton Elks host the Toronto Argonauts at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Commonwealth Stadium.

The Elks (2-6) occupy last place in the West despite getting past the Montreal Alouettes 23-22 on the road last week to end their three-game losing streak. The reigning Grey Cup champion Argonauts (2-7) fell to the bottom of the East standings with their loss to Ottawa last Saturday. Edmonton and Toronto split their two meetings in 2024, with each team winning at home.

The week concludes when the Alouettes travel to Vancouver to take on the Lions at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at BC Place. Montreal (5-4) is 3-1 on the road this season but has lost five consecutive meetings with BC since posting a 31-10 home victory in Week 14 of the 2022 campaign. The Lions (4-5) have struggled in their own building this year, losing three of their four contests.

Winnipeg is a 4.5-point favorite against Ottawa at FanDuel Sportsbook, while Toronto is a 3-point underdog versus Edmonton. Saskatchewan is favored by 3.5 points in its matchup with Hamilton, and BC is -6.5 against Montreal.

Ottawa Redblacks at Winnipeg Blue Bombers (Thursday, 8:30 p.m. ET)

Pick: Winnipeg -4.5

Lean: Under 53.5

The biggest question in this game is who can do a better job of stopping the run, as both teams have talented tailbacks and strong ground attacks. Defensive effort will be the key, meaning the advantage will go to the team that can maintain its intensity for four quarters. Offensively speaking, I have a bit more trust and faith in the Blue Bombers' ability to find the end zone, thanks in part to a few extra possessions provided by their defense.

Toronto Argonauts at Edmonton Elks (Friday, 9 p.m. ET)

Pick: Toronto +3

Lean: Over 53.5

The Argonauts are coming off of a tough loss to the Redblacks last weekend. However, their offense still put up 40 points. The Elks have yet to reach that total this season, exceeding 28 just once in their first eight games. Even though they've played better collectively since quarterback Cody Fajardo entered the lineup, they still lack that explosive ability to keep up with a team like Toronto.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Saskatchewan Roughriders (Saturday, 3 p.m. ET)

Pick: Hamilton +3.5

Lean: Over 53.5

This is the biggest game of the weekend in the CFL, as the two best teams in the league face off. What I like about the Tiger-Cats is the fact their confidence grows with each victory. They're playing really well on both sides of the ball right now. Saskatchewan is a rugged, competitive team that will fight to the end. Because of that, I like this game to be decided by three points or fewer.

Montreal Alouettes at BC Lions (Saturday, 7 p.m. ET)

Pick: BC -6.5

Lean: Under 51.5

The Alouettes enter this matchup ailing at the quarterback position, as they were forced to sign Cameron Dukes this week because of the elbow injury suffered last week by McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who had been starting in place of Davis Alexander (hamstring). A signal-caller (Dukes, Caleb Evans or James Morgan) having to make his first start on the road against a solid Lions squad is not a recipe for success for Montreal.