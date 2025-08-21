The league-best Saskatchewan Roughriders look to increase their lead in the West Division when they visit the Calgary Stampeders at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday in the marquee matchup of Week 12 of the 2025 CFL season. Saskatchewan (8-1), which owns a four-point advantage over Calgary, extended its winning streak to four games with last week's 29-9 triumph over the East Division-leading Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Calgary (6-3) avoided a three-game slide last week as it edged the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 28-27 for its fourth win in six contests. Three of those victories came against the Blue Bombers, while the Stampeders handed the Roughriders their lone loss of the season in Week 6 for the other (24-10). Saskatchewan has won all four of its road games this year, while Calgary is just 3-2 at McMahon Stadium.

While Week 12 concludes with that matchup, it begins when the Montreal Alouettes host Winnipeg at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Molson Stadium. Montreal (5-5) is hoping to halt its three-game losing streak after being doubled up on the road by the BC Lions 36-18 last weekend.

The Blue Bombers (5-4) are coming off their second win in three games, a 30-27 triumph over the Ottawa Redblacks. Winnipeg and Montreal split their two meetings last season, with the road team winning each contest.

Two struggling squads meet at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, as the Redblacks host the Edmonton Elks at TD Place. Ottawa (3-7), which is just two points ahead of the last-place Toronto Argonauts in the East, was denied a third consecutive victory with last week's loss at Winnipeg.

Last in the West, Edmonton (3-6) is seeking a third straight win after having defeated Toronto 28-20 last Friday. The Elks lost both meetings with the Redblacks last season but got past Ottawa 39-33 in Week 5 as Justin Rankin ran for 105 yards and a touchdown while also hauling in a scoring pass.

The Lions also will be attempting to post their third victory in a row when they travel to BMO Field in Toronto to take on the Argonauts at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday. BC (5-5) lost back-to-back games just before its first bye of the year but returned to upset Hamilton 41-38 in overtime on the road before rolling over Montreal at home.

After winning its 19th Grey Cup last year, Toronto (2-8) has fallen on hard times in 2025. Last week's setback at Edmonton was the third straight for the Argonauts, but they have won four consecutive meetings over the Lions since being trounced 44-3 at BC in Week 3 of the 2022 campaign.

Winnipeg is a 6.5-point favorite against Montreal at FanDuel Sportsbook, while Ottawa is a 3-point underdog versus Edmonton. BC is favored by 3.5 points in its matchup with Toronto, and Saskatchewan is -1.5 against Calgary.

SportsLine football expert Emory Hunt is 24-19 on his CFL picks this year and has revealed his selections for Week 12 of the 2025 CFL season, including against-the-spread predictions and leans on the total of every game.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007. He is a former running back for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and knows the game from a player's perspective. Hunt's dedication to analysis of all levels of professional football helped him crush the CFL, XFL, and USFL in 2023, posting a combined ATS record of 98-73 in his SportsLine articles.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Montreal Alouettes (Thursday, 7:30 p.m. ET)

Pick: Winnipeg -6.5

Lean: Under 48.5

Unfortunately for the Alouettes, they lost another quarterback to a season-ending injury last weekend and now are down to James Morgan, who will be making his first CFL start. The Blue Bombers don't possess the type of defense you'd want to be facing in that scenario. Combine that with the fact that Winnipeg is trying to keep pace with Saskatchewan in the West, and you can't feel good about Montreal's chances in this matchup.

Edmonton Elks at Ottawa Redblacks (Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET)

Pick: Edmonton -3

Lean: Over 53.5

Edmonton's Justin Rankin has really come on strong of late and looks like he's gunning for the title of best running back in the league. If the defense once again can stop the run like it did last weekend in their victory over the Argonauts, we could see the Elks post their first three-game winning streak since last August. I believe that will be the case, even though Edmonton is just 1-3 on the road.

BC Lions at Toronto Argonauts (Saturday, 3 p.m. ET)

Pick: BC -3.5

Lean: Over 55.5

The Lions did exactly what they needed to in last week's triumph over a reeling Alouettes squad. This week, they travel east to take on the Argonauts, who are mired in their own inconsistency so far this season. Being on the road explains the low odds, but I trust the Lions enough on both sides of the football and expect them to post back-to-back dominant performances.

Saskatchewan Roughriders at Calgary Stampeders (Saturday, 7 p.m. ET)

Pick: Saskatchewan -1.5

Lean: Over 50.5

This is the biggest game of the weekend, especially in regard to the West Division. You can make a case for the Roughriders being the best team in the CFL, but you also can argue that the Stampeders are right there in the conversation. What I believe gives Saskatchewan a slight edge is its ability to play good, fundamentally sound defense. That alone will be enough for the Roughriders to cover this short spread.