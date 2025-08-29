The league-leading Saskatchewan Roughriders attempt to bounce back from a rare defeat when they kick off Week 13 of the 2025 CFL season by hosting the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium in Regina. Saskatchewan (8-2) is coming off a 32-15 setback at Calgary that ended its four-game winning streak and reduced its lead over the Stampeders in the West Division to two points.

Winnipeg (6-4) posted a 26-13 road victory against the Montreal Alouettes last week for its third win in four games. The Blue Bombers have won their last two meetings with the Roughriders, a pair of one-score decisions in Weeks 13 and 14 last season.

Week 13's three-game schedule concludes Monday with two contests. The first has the Toronto Argonauts taking on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at 2:30 p.m. ET at Hamilton Stadium. The reigning Grey Cup champion Argonauts (3-8) halted their three-game slide last week with a 52-34 triumph over the BC Lions.

The Tiger-Cats (6-4), who own a two-point lead over Montreal in the East Division, return from a much-needed bye as they suffered back-to-back losses after having reeled off six consecutive victories. Hamilton has won four straight against Toronto, sweeping last year's three-game series before registering a 51-38 win in Week 5 this season.

The final matchup of Week 13 pits the Edmonton Elks against the Stampeders at McMahon Stadium in Calgary at 6 p.m. ET on Monday. Both teams are playing well, as Calgary (7-3) has won its last two contests while Edmonton (4-6) defeated the Ottawa Redblacks 30-20 last week for its third victory in a row.

Three of the Elks' seven wins last season came against the Stampeders, extending their winning streak in the all-time series to four games. Two of the triumphs in 2024 took place in Calgary, where Edmonton won 35-20 in Week 13 and 23-18 six weeks later.

Saskatchewan is a 4.5-point favorite against Winnipeg at FanDuel Sportsbook and Hamilton is favored by 4.5 points versus Toronto, while Edmonton is a 7.5-point underdog in its clash with Calgary.

SportsLine football expert Emory Hunt is 26-21 on his CFL picks this year and has revealed his selections for Week 13 of the 2025 CFL season, including against-the-spread predictions and leans on the total of every game.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007. He is a former running back for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and knows the game from a player's perspective. Hunt's dedication to analysis of all levels of professional football helped him crush the CFL, XFL and USFL in 2023, posting a combined ATS record of 98-73 in his SportsLine articles.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Saskatchewan Roughriders (Sunday, 7 p.m. ET)

Pick: Blue Bombers +4.5

Lean: Over 51.5

Last week the Blue Bombers got back on the winning track against the Alouettes, and the Riders stubbed their toe against Calgary. Both games don't affect how this game should be viewed. The game features two of the best teams in the West Division and will be played tightly. Winnipeg's defensive line does a great job of affecting passing lanes and knocking down passes at the line of scrimmage. This is more of a field goal-type game than anything.

Toronto Argonauts at Hamilton Tiger-Cats (Monday, 2:30 p.m. ET)

Pick: Tiger-Cats -4.5

Lean: Over 57.5

These two great rivals played almost two months ago, on July 4, in a game in which the Ticats won by nearly two touchdowns. It was a rather bad day defensively for the Argos, giving up over 50 points. Now, they've gotten a little bit better defensively, but the offensive side of the ball has been a bit up-and-down. That inconsistent nature is tough for me to trust playing a rival on the road in front of a raucous Labor Day crowd.

Edmonton Elks at Calgary Stampeders (Monday, 6 p.m. ET)

Pick: Stampeders -7.5

Lean: Over 52.5

The Stampeders' beatdown of the Riders last weekend was impressive. What really stood out was a defense that consistently flew around the football and made key stops early. Edmonton has found some offense as of late, winning three straight games. But I still can't trust the Elks defense against a Calgary squad that is firing on all cylinders at this juncture of the season.