The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will have revenge on their minds when they host the league-leading Saskatchewan Roughriders in Week 14 of the 2025 CFL season at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Princess Auto Stadium. Winnipeg (6-5) was denied a third consecutive win last week as it dropped a 34-30 decision at Saskatchewan.

The victory was the fifth in six games for the Roughriders (9-2), who maintained their two-point lead over the Calgary Stampeders in the West Division. It also halted Saskatchewan's two-game slide against the Blue Bombers, who posted a 26-21 victory in their home meeting with the Roughriders last season.

Week 14 begins Friday when the BC Lions visit TD Place for a matchup with the Ottawa Redblacks at 7:30 p.m. ET. Both teams are coming off a bye that followed losses in Week 12, as the Lions (5-6) were defeated on the road 52-34 by the Toronto Argonauts and the Redblacks (3-8) fell to the Edmonton Elks 30-20 at home. BC and Ottawa split their two meetings last season, with each team winning on its own field.

A three-game slate is on tap for Saturday, beginning with a contest at 1 p.m. ET between the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Montreal Alouettes at Molson Stadium.

Montreal (5-6), which trails first-place Hamilton (6-5) by two points in the East Division, is coming off a much-needed bye as it looks to halt a four-game losing streak. The Alouettes haven't won since Week 8, when they edged the Stampeders 23-21 in Calgary.

The Tiger-Cats also have struggled of late, as last week's 35-33 setback against Toronto was their third loss in a row. Hamilton is looking to sweep the season series after having cruised past Montreal 35-17 in Week 4 to end its nine-game slide against the Alouettes that included a pair of postseason losses.

Week 14 concludes with a second straight installment of the Battle of Alberta, this time at Commonwealth Stadium. The Stampeders (8-3) visit the Elks (4-7) at 7 p.m. ET after recording their third consecutive victory last Monday, a 28-7 home triumph over Edmonton.

The loss ended the Elks' three-game overall winning streak as well as their four-game run against the Stampeders. Calgary has lost at Edmonton in Week 14 each of the last two seasons.

BC is a 6.5-point favorite against Ottawa at FanDuel Sportsbook, while Montreal is a 3.5-point underdog versus Hamilton. Winnipeg is favored by 1.5 points in its matchup with Saskatchewan, and Calgary is -5.5 against Edmonton.

SportsLine football expert Emory Hunt is 28-22 on his CFL picks this year and has revealed his selections for Week 14 of the 2025 CFL season, including against-the-spread predictions and leans on the total of every game.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007. He is a former running back for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and knows the game from a player's perspective. Hunt's dedication to analysis of all levels of professional football helped him crush the CFL, XFL and USFL in 2023, posting a combined ATS record of 98-73 in his SportsLine articles.

BC Lions at Ottawa Redblacks (Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET)

Pick: BC -6.5

Lean: Under 55.5

Both teams are coming off of a bye week, and they also are coming off losses in their last game. Where you have to give the Lions the supreme edge here is at the quarterback position. Right now, the Redblacks have been sputtering on that side of the ball since losing Dru Brown to a knee injury, and it won't matter that they are playing at home against one of the better teams in the CFL.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Montreal Alouettes (Saturday, 1 p.m. ET)

Pick: Hamilton -3.5

Lean: Over 52.5

Montreal has experienced a tumultuous season because of its hot start and subsequent fall from the top due to severe injuries at the QB position, losing both its starter and key backup. The Alouettes currently are playing third-stringer James Morgan, and it's a very big ask to get him to go toe-to-toe with one of the league's best in Bo Levi Mitchell.

Saskatchewan Roughriders at Winnipeg Blue Bombers (Saturday, 4 p.m. ET)

Pick: Saskatchewan +1.5

Lean: Over 52.5

What a huge showdown in the West Division between two very solid squads. The Blue Bombers scored the first 10 points last time out against the Roughriders, but the lead disappeared before halftime and they never were able to regain it. This is a game in which the teams are evenly matched, but it's a unique situation where the team that lost last week will have the chance to avenge it this week. I'm not convinced Winnipeg can do that.

Calgary Stampeders at Edmonton Elks (Saturday, 7 p.m. ET)

Pick: Calgary -5.5

Lean: Under 50.5

Back-to-back Battle of Alberta games, as these teams squared off in Calgary last weekend. There was nothing in that game that gave me confidence that the Elks can flip things around quickly, or that they held things back in preparation for this rematch. Look for the Stampeders to make the short road trip to Edmonton and ride back with another emphatic victory.