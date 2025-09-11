The league-best Saskatchewan Roughriders seek their seventh win in eight games when they host the spiraling Montreal Alouettes during Week 15 of the 2025 CFL season at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mosaic Stadium in Regina. Saskatchewan (10-2) owns a four-point lead over the Calgary Stampeders in the West Division following its 21-13 triumph over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers last week.

Montreal (5-7) ranks second in the East Division, four points behind Hamilton, despite a 26-9 loss to the Tiger-Cats last Saturday that extended its losing streak to five games. The Alouettes' slide began with a 34-6 home setback against the Roughriders in Week 9.

Week 15 gets underway with a doubleheader on Friday, with the Tiger-Cats (7-5) taking on the Blue Bombers (6-6) at Hamilton Stadium at 7 p.m. ET. The Tiger-Cats, who halted their three-game skid with their triumph over Montreal last weekend, lost both meetings against Winnipeg last season.

The second game on Friday takes place at BC Place, where the BC Lions (5-7) host the Ottawa Redblacks (4-9) at 10 p.m. ET. The teams met in Ottawa last week, with the Redblacks avoiding a third consecutive loss by edging the Lions 34-33. The defeat was the second in a row for BC, which has scored at least 33 points in each of its last five contests.

Saturday's two-game slate begins at 3 p.m. ET, when the Edmonton Elks (5-7) travel to Toronto to face the Argonauts (4-8) at BMO Field. The Elks occupy the basement in the West despite having won four of their last five games, including a 31-19 triumph over Calgary in Week 14.

Prior to their second bye of the season last week, the Argonauts posted back-to-back wins against BC and Hamilton in which they produced a total of 87 points. The victories followed a three-game losing streak that included a 28-20 setback at Edmonton in Week 11.

Hamilton is a 7.5-point favorite against Winnipeg at FanDuel Sportsbook, while Ottawa is an 8.5-point underdog versus BC. Toronto is favored by 3.5 points in its matchup with Edmonton, and Saskatchewan is -7.5 against Montreal.

SportsLine football expert Emory Hunt is 30-24 on his CFL picks this year and has revealed his selections for Week 15 of the 2025 CFL season, including against-the-spread predictions and leans on the total of every game.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007. He is a former running back for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and knows the game from a player's perspective. Hunt's dedication to analysis of all levels of professional football helped him crush the CFL, XFL and USFL in 2023, posting a combined ATS record of 98-73 in his SportsLine articles.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Hamilton Tiger-Cats (Friday, 7 p.m. ET)

Pick: Hamilton -7.5

Lean: Over 50.5

Although quarterback Chris Streveler has experience and is a Grey Cup champion, he's not Zach Collaros. Not having their top signal-caller under center will make it very difficult for the Blue Bombers to keep pace with a surging Tiger-Cats squad. Hamilton will be able to take full advantage of Winnipeg in this game, especially on defense.

Ottawa Redblacks at BC Lions (Friday, 10 p.m. ET)

Pick: BC -8.5

Lean: Over 56.5

Talk about an epic second-half collapse. That's what BC experienced last weekend against this same Redblacks squad. Things got crazy in the fourth quarter after the Lions had built a 27-16 lead. Now the rematch takes place on the Lions' home turf, and I am willing to bet they will keep their foot on the gas throughout this matchup.

Edmonton Elks at Toronto Argonauts (Saturday, 3 p.m. ET)

Pick: Edmonton +3.5

Lean: Over 56.5

As long as running back Justin Rankin is playing out of his mind, the Elks will have a chance. They are a team that has been playing significantly better on both sides of the football, and it is being reflected on the scoreboard. Quarterback Cody Fajardo gives them some stability at the position, which has helped balance the offense. Unfortunately, the same can't be said for the Argonauts.

Montreal Alouettes at Saskatchewan Roughriders (Saturday, 7 p.m. ET)

Pick: Saskatchewan -7.5

Lean: Over 51.5

Getting McLeod Bethel-Thompson back at quarterback definitely helps Montreal's offense. He's a seasoned veteran who does a solid job of distributing the football. However, he's not the most mobile guy at this juncture of his career, and in his first game back from an elbow injury, you can expect the 37-year-old to be a bit hesitant to let it rip, especially when under pressure.