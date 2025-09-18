The East Division-leading Hamilton Tiger-Cats aim for their third consecutive victory when they host the Edmonton Elks at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hamilton Stadium in Week 16 of the 2025 CFL season. Hamilton (8-5), which is four points ahead of Montreal in the East, has followed a three-game losing streak with back-to-back wins against the Alouettes and Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Edmonton (5-8) remained in the West Division basement after dropping a 31-30 decision to the Toronto Argonauts last week. It was the second setback in three games for the Elks, who were defeated by the Tiger-Cats 28-24 at home in Week 9 but have won their last three contests in Hamilton.

While Week 16 concludes with the Edmonton-Hamilton matchup, it begins when the Alouettes (6-7) visit BMO Field to take on the Argonauts (5-8) at 7 p.m. ET on Friday. Montreal is coming off a 48-31 triumph over the league-best Saskatchewan Roughriders that ended its five-game slide.

Toronto's victory against Edmonton in Week 15 was its third in a row. The Argonauts, who endured a three-game losing streak prior their current run, is 0-2 against the Alouettes this season, with both defeats taking place in Montreal.

The Calgary Stampeders (8-4) also are in action Friday as they welcome the BC Lions (6-7) to McMahon Stadium for a showdown at 9:30 p.m. ET. Calgary, which trails first-place Saskatchewan by four points in the West, is eager to get back on the field as it had its third and final bye of the season last week after suffering a 31-19 loss at Edmonton in Week 14 that halted its three-game winning streak.

BC avoided a three-game slide by posting a 38-27 victory against the Ottawa Redblacks last week. The Lions won two of their three meetings with the Stampeders last season but lost their only visit to Calgary.

Two teams looking to break out of funks collide at TD Place in Canada's capital on Saturday as the Redblacks (4-9) host the Blue Bombers (6-7) at 3 p.m. ET. Ottawa's loss to BC in Week 15 was its third in four contests, but the club has won two of its last three at home.

Winnipeg enters with a three-game losing streak after falling 32-21 at Hamilton last week. The Blue Bombers edged the Redblacks 30-27 at home in Week 11 but have lost their last two contests at Ottawa.

Montreal is a 6.5-point favorite against Toronto at FanDuel Sportsbook, while BC is a 5.5-point underdog versus Calgary. Ottawa is favored by 2.5 points in its matchup with Winnipeg, and Hamilton is -5.5 against Edmonton.

SportsLine football expert Emory Hunt is 32-26 on his CFL picks this year and has revealed his selections for Week 16 of the 2025 CFL season, including against-the-spread predictions and leans on the total of every game.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007. He is a former running back for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and knows the game from a player's perspective. Hunt's dedication to analysis of all levels of professional football helped him crush the CFL, XFL and USFL in 2023, posting a combined ATS record of 98-73 in his SportsLine articles.

Montreal Alouettes at Toronto Argonauts (Friday, 7 p.m. ET)

Pick: Montreal -6.5

Lean: Over 50.5

It's looking like Jarret Doege may get the start for the Argonauts, who still haven't been able to get Chad Kelly back to full health and in the lineup. The lack of consistency at quarterback is hurting them down the stretch. We saw last week how the return of McLeod Bethel-Thompson has helped the Alouettes, and he will once again despite the rather large point spread.

BC Lions at Calgary Stampeders (Friday, 9:30 p.m. ET)

Pick: Calgary -5.5

Lean: Over 54.5

Desperation can be a great motivator, and the clock is ticking on the Lions' postseason hopes. We may see one of the better versions of this squad, like we did last weekend, but BC is facing one of the better teams in the CFL in the Stampeders, who are coming off a bye week. Look for Calgary to be locked in and ready to go in this West Division showdown.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Ottawa Redblacks (Saturday, 3 p.m. ET)

Pick: Winnipeg +2.5

Lean: Over 51.5

Dustin Crum had an excellent day throwing the football against BC last weekend and led Ottawa in rushing as well. His performance didn't help the Redblacks get the win, but it created hope and, more than likely, explains why they are favored this week. Another reason for that is how poorly Winnipeg quarterback Chris Streveler played last week against Hamilton. The only way to go for Streveler is up, and I believe we'll see him play much better versus Ottawa as it is starting to get late for the Blue Bombers.

Edmonton Elks at Hamilton Tiger-Cats (Saturday, 7 p.m. ET)

Pick: Edmonton +5.5

Lean: Over 56.5

Finding their offensive groove in the latter part of the season has been a big-time revelation for the Elks. It has given them a chance in virtually every game over the last seven weeks, some of which ended up in victories. Edmonton faces another huge test against the best team in the East Division, and I believe it will show up and stay within a field goal versus the Tiger-Cats.