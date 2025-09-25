The East Division-leading Hamilton Tiger-Cats attempt to extend their winning streak to four games when they visit Princess Auto Stadium to take on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday in Week 17 of the 2025 CFL season. Hamilton (9-5) maintained its four-point advantage over the Montreal Alouettes by edging the Edmonton Elks 29-27 last week.

Winnipeg (7-7), which is tied with the BC Lions for third place in the West Division, ended a three-game slide with its 26-18 triumph over the Ottawa Redblacks in Week 16. Revenge will be on the Blue Bombers' mind Saturday as they suffered a 32-21 loss at Hamilton two weeks ago.

Week 17 begins Friday as the Alouettes host the Calgary Stampeders at 7 p.m. ET at Molson Stadium. Montreal (7-7) posted a 21-19 road victory against the Toronto Argonauts last week for its second straight win after having lost five in a row.

Calgary (8-5) is looking to break out of a funk as it has endured back-to-back defeats, including a 52-23 setback against BC last week. The Stampeders fell to 0-4-1 in their last five meetings with the Alouettes with their 23-21 loss in Week 8.

The Lions also are in action Friday, as they seek their third consecutive victory when they welcome the Argonauts to BC Place at 10 p.m. ET. The highest-scoring team in the CFL with 430 points, BC (7-7) has recorded at least 33 in each of its last seven contests.

Toronto (5-9) had its three-game winning streak halted by Montreal last week. The Argonauts outgunned the Lions 52-34 at home in Week 12 for their fifth straight triumph in the all-time series.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders wrap up Week 17 when they hit the road to face the Edmonton Elks at Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET. West Division-leading Saskatchewan (10-3), which already has clinched a playoff berth, is looking for its first win in three weeks as it is coming off a bye that followed a loss to Montreal in Week 15.

Edmonton's loss at Hamilton last week was its second in a row and third in four games. The Elks (5-9) also have dropped three of their last four meetings with the Roughriders, including a 21-18 setback in Week 8 at Saskatchewan.

Montreal is a 4.5-point favorite against Calgary at FanDuel Sportsbook, while Toronto is a 7.5-point underdog versus BC. Winnipeg is favored by 1.5 points in its matchup with Hamilton, and Saskatchewan is -3.5 against Edmonton.

SportsLine football expert Emory Hunt is 35-27 on his CFL picks this year and has revealed his selections for Week 17 of the 2025 CFL season, including against-the-spread predictions and leans on the total of every game.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007. He is a former running back for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and knows the game from a player's perspective. Hunt's dedication to analysis of all levels of professional football helped him crush the CFL, XFL and USFL in 2023, posting a combined ATS record of 98-73 in his SportsLine articles.

Calgary Stampeders at Montreal Alouettes (Friday, 7 p.m. ET)

Pick: Montreal -4.5

Lean: Over 50.5

Despite being banged up last weekend, Calgary quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. will get the start against the Alouettes. That helps the Stampeders' offense significantly. However, Montreal welcomes back QB Davis Alexander, who was playing really good football before suffering a hamstring injury. The Alouettes looked like the best team in the league earlier in the year when Alexander was under center, and he's returning to the lineup at the most critical time of the season.

Toronto Argonauts at BC Lions (Friday, 10 p.m. ET)

Pick: BC -7.5

Lean: Over 57.5

Desperation is a stinky cologne, and boy, the Lions were pretty desperate last week in their West Division showdown with Calgary, which lead to them blowing out the Stampeders. Expect BC to play with that same sense of urgency against the flailing Argonauts, who enter this matchup struggling to find consistency at quarterback and running the football.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Winnipeg Blue Bombers (Saturday, 3 p.m. ET)

Pick: Hamilton +1.5

Lean: Over 52.5

Two weeks ago, the Tiger-Cats did a solid job at both ends of the field in their victory over the Blue Bombers. Now, they travel to Winnipeg as underdogs against a team that desperately is trying to build up good mojo down the stretch -- and hopefully into the postseason. Hamilton has been lights out of late, especially on offense, which gives me confidence that they can cover the short road spread.

Saskatchewan Roughriders at Edmonton Elks (Saturday, 7 p.m. ET)

Pick: Saskatchewan -3.5

Lean: Over 54.5

The Roughriders had to think about their 17-point loss to Montreal for two weeks as they were on their third and final bye of the season last weekend. They now take on the Elks, who have played better of late despite the results, as they try to get back on the winning track. Expect Saskatchewan to hit the ground running and not take its foot off the gas in Edmonton.