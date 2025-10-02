The BC Lions look to extend their season-high winning streak to four games when they host the Calgary Stampeders at 7 p.m. ET at BC Place in Week 18 of the 2025 CFL season. BC (8-7) is coming off a 27-22 triumph over the Toronto Argonauts, which gave the team its longest run of success since it won five consecutive games from Weeks 2-6 last year.

Calgary (8-6) suffered its third straight loss in Week 17, a 38-20 road setback against the Montreal Alouettes. The Stampeders have lost three of their last four meetings with the Lions, including a 52-23 defeat at home two weeks ago.

Week 18 gets underway Friday as the West Division-leading Saskatchewan Roughriders visit TD Place to take on the Ottawa Redblacks at 7:30 p.m. ET. Saskatchewan (10-4), which already has clinched a playoff berth, has lost back-to-back games for the first time this season as it was edged 27-25 by the Elks in Edmonton last week.

Ottawa (4-10) is coming off its third and final bye of the year but has lost four of its last five contests. The Redblacks are hoping to end a winless streak against the Roughriders that reached three games (0-2-1) with a 31-26 defeat at Saskatchewan in their season opener.

The final matchup of the week's three-game slate takes place at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, when the Argonauts host the East Division-leading Hamilton Tiger-Cats at BMO Field. Toronto (5-10) has followed a season-best three-game winning streak, which included a 35-33 triumph at Hamilton in Week 13, with back-to-back losses.

Like Saskatchwan, the Tiger-Cats (9-6) also have secured a spot in the postseason but had their three-game winning streak halted with last week's 40-3 road loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. This is the second trip to Toronto this year for Hamilton, which outslugged the Argonauts 51-38 in Week 5.

Saskatchewan is a 3.5-point favorite against Ottawa at FanDuel Sportsbook, while Toronto is a 1.5-point underdog versus Hamilton. Meanwhile, BC is favored by 3.5 points in its matchup with Calgary.

SportsLine football expert Emory Hunt is 36-30 on his CFL picks this year and has revealed his selections for Week 18 of the 2025 CFL season, including against-the-spread predictions and leans on the total of every game.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007. He is a former running back for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and knows the game from a player's perspective. Hunt's dedication to analysis of all levels of professional football helped him crush the CFL, XFL and USFL in 2023, posting a combined ATS record of 98-73 in his SportsLine articles.

Saskatchewan Roughriders at Ottawa Redblacks (Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET)

Pick: Saskatchewan -3.5

Lean: Over 53.5

It's crunch time in the CFL for teams as the league is steamrolling toward the postseason. Fortunately for the Roughriders, they've secured their spot in the playoffs, but they would love to continue to build momentum against Ottawa, which won't be around for the postseason. The point spread reflects the pride the Redblacks will have and play with in this contest, but that won't be enough for them to cover.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Toronto Argonauts (Saturday, 3 p.m. ET)

Pick: Hamilton -1.5

Lean: Under 57.5

This is one of the best rivalries in the CFL, and it's a pivotal game for the Argonauts, who are looking to stay within striking distance of a postseason berth. The Tiger-Cats still have to keep Montreal at bay for the No. 1 seed in the East Division, so expect them to attack this showdown -- and Toronto's defense, for that matter -- with the aggressiveness of a playoff game in order to cover.

Calgary Stampeders at BC Lions (Saturday, 7 p.m. ET)

Pick: Calgary +3.5

Lean: Over 55.5

BC seems to have the Calgary's number, as it won their last meeting in impressive fashion. But knowing they will swap spots in the West Division standings with the Lions if they lose this game, I would expect the second-place Stampeders to realize the severity of that possibility and put a significant damper on fourth-place BC's playoff hopes.