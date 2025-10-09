Three weeks remain in the 2025 CFL season, and two playoff spots still are up for grabs. Week 19 gets underway when the West Division-leading Saskatchewan Roughriders host the Toronto Argonauts at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Mosaic Stadium in Regina.

Saskatchewan (11-4), which is one of four teams that has clinched a postseason berth, avoided a three-game losing streak with a 20-13 road victory over the Ottawa Redblacks last week. The Roughriders can clinch their first division title since 2019 with a win against the reigning Grey Cup champion Argonauts.

Toronto (5-11) won't get the opportunity to defend its title, as its playoff hopes were extinguished with a 47-29 home setback against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats last week in which it lost starting quarterback Nick Arbuckle for the remainder of the season to a wrist injury. It was the third consecutive defeat for the Argonauts, who dropped a 39-32 decision to Saskatchewan at home in Week 3.

Two games take place Saturday, beginning with a matchup between the Calgary Stampeders and East Division-leading Tiger-Cats at 3 p.m. ET at Hamilton Stadium. Hamilton (10-6), which is closing in on its first division title since 2019, recorded its fourth win in five games with its rout of Toronto last week.

Calgary (8-7) has been struggling down the stretch, as its losing streak reached four games with a 38-24 road setback against the BC Lions in Week 18. The Stampeders, who defeated Saskatchewan 38-26 at home in their season opener, are even with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for third place in the West and trail BC by two points for second.

Winnipeg aims for its third straight victory when it visits Commonwealth Stadium to take on the Edmonton Elks at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Blue Bombers (8-7), who also are chasing the Lions for second place in the West, were on a bye in Week 18 but received a boost the previous week as QB Zach Collaros returned from a head injury to throw for 367 yards and a touchdown in a 40-3 triumph over Hamilton.

Edmonton (6-9), which also is coming off a bye, enter the contest mathematically alive for a postseason spot. The Elks edged Saskatchewan 27-25 last time out after having lost three of their previous four games and are looking to end a 12-game losing streak in their series with the Blue Bombers that began in 2019.

Week 19 concludes on Monday, which is Canadian Thanksgiving, as the Montreal Alouettes host the Redblacks at 1 p.m. ET at Molson Stadium. The Alouettes (8-7), who were on a bye last week but still clinched a playoff berth when Ottawa lost to Saskatchewan, are looking to extend their winning streak to a season-high four games.

Quarterback Davis Alexander returned from a hamstring injury to throw for 350 yards and a touchdown as Montreal defeated Calgary 38-20 in its last contest. He now gets to face Ottawa (4-11), which owns the worst record in the CFL and is hoping to avoid its second four-game slide of the season.

Saskatchewan is a 10.5-point favorite against Toronto at FanDuel Sportsbook, while Calgary is a 2.5-point underdog versus Hamilton. Meanwhile, Winnipeg is favored by 3.5 points in its matchup with Edmonton and Montreal is -13.5 against Ottawa.

SportsLine football expert Emory Hunt is 38-31 on his CFL picks this year and has revealed his selections for Week 19 of the 2025 CFL season, including against-the-spread predictions and leans on the total of every game.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007. He is a former running back for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and knows the game from a player's perspective. Hunt's dedication to analysis of all levels of professional football helped him crush the CFL, XFL and USFL in 2023, posting a combined ATS record of 98-73 in his SportsLine articles.

Toronto Argonauts at Saskatchewan Roughriders (Friday, 9 p.m. ET)

Pick: Saskatchewan -10.5

Lean: Over 49.5

We're barreling down to the end of the season and the quarterback situation for the Argonauts still hasn't really figured itself out. Missing Chad Kelly for the entire year really did a number on Toronto's offense as it struggled to find consistency. The Argonauts now run up against the best team in the CFL in the Roughriders, who will be looking to enter the postseason on a positive note.

Calgary Stampeders at Hamilton Tiger-Cats (Saturday, 3 p.m. ET)

Pick: Hamilton -2.5

Lean: Over 56.5

This should be a very good back-and-forth affair featuring two offenses that can score. The difference here is that the Stampeders really need this game to remain in third place in the West Division and not get usurped by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The East Division-leading Tiger-Cats also have a lot for which to play, as they are vying for home-field advantage in the postseason.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Edmonton Elks (Saturday, 7 p.m. ET)

Pick: Winnipeg -3.5

Lean: Over 53.5

This essentially is a playoff elimination game between the Blue Bombers and Elks. It's funny to say that about Edmonton considering how the team started the season, but kudos to the coaching staff for keeping the Elks in the fight. The same could be said about the Blue Bombers, who haven't been themselves this year. In a game that both teams need, I'll side with the one that has more talent collectively.

Ottawa Redblacks at Montreal Alouettes (Monday, 1 p.m. ET)

Pick: Montreal -13.5

Lean: Over 51.5

Montreal is back to looking like the team we saw earlier in the season, which is a squad that possesses a very good defense and can beat you in a multitude of ways. Ottawa has a solid defense and a decent amount of talent, but it hasn't really been able to find the consistency needed to be a really good team. Look for the Alouettes to make an emphatic statement against the Redblacks, especially since they're coming off a bye week.