The 2025 UEFA Champions League final features PSG taking on Inter Milan in a star-studded showdown Saturday on CBS and Paramount+. Both teams had to battle a gauntlet to reach Munich. PSG knocked off Liverpool, Brest, Aston Villa and Arsenal in the knockout phase, while Inter Milan got past Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Feyenoord to reach Saturday's Champions League final. The latest PSG vs. Inter Milan odds from FanDuel list the Parisians as +110 favorites (risk $100 to win $110) on the 90-minute money line.

Inter Milan are the +250 underdogs, a draw is priced at +240, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. PSG are the -174 favorites to lift the cup. The latest Inter Milan vs. PSG player props list Inter's Lautaro Martinez at +230 to score and +1300 to score two or more goals. The match is at 3 p.m. ET on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+, where you can now get with a 7-day free trial.

With so many UEFA Champions League props available at betting sites, SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton can help you find value to add to your PSG vs. Inter Milan player props picks. These picks can also help new users take advantage of sportsbook promos like the latest DraftKings promo code, bet365 promo code or BetMGM promo code.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than six years. In 2023, he was profitable across multiple leagues for SportsLine subscribers, including the Champions League, English Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup, and more. He also finished 2022 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. Also, see UCL final picks from Jon Eimer.

Here are Sutton's top player prop picks and predictions for PSG vs. Inter Milan:

Under 2.5 goals (+102)

Lautaro Martinez anytime goalscorer (+230)

Correct Score: 1-1 after 90 minutes (+550)

Under 2.5 goals (+102)

Champions League finals tend to be defensively-oriented affairs given the stakes at hand. In fact, each of the last six UCL finals have featured under 2.5 goals. Both teams have failed to score in each of the last six editions of the UCL final as well.

Inter Milan gave up six goals against Barcelona in the two-legged semifinal tie, but the Italian side conceded just one goal in their first nine Champions League fixtures this season. Simone Inzaghi's side will be fine with conceding possession and keeping a disciplined defensive shape, while looking to spring the counter-attack. Be sure to stream the match live on Paramount+, and also see our UCL score predictions from a team of proven soccer experts.

Lautaro Martinez anytime goalscorer (+230)

Martinez tends to shine on the biggest stages for Inter, and Sutton is expecting the Argentine to find the back of the net against PSG. Martinez recorded 12 goals and three assists in 31 Serie A fixtures this season, but he was even more efficient in Champions League play. The 27-year-old striker scored nine goals in 13 matches in this competition, and he should be fresh after resting in Inter's Serie A season finale against Como.

PSG like to control the pace of play and send numbers forward, which will give Martinez the opportunity to strike on the counterattack. He's also an effective finisher inside the 18-yard box and opened the scoring in Inter's 4-3 second-leg win over Barcelona. The latest FanDuel promo code gives new customers $200 in bonus bets to those who win their first bet of at least $5.

Correct Score: 1-1 after 90 minutes (+550)

Both teams are effective in the attacking third, but they've shown great discipline defensively as well throughout the competition. Inter Milan boast an experienced roster that features several players who appeared in the 2023 UCL final, a game in which Inter Milan lost 1-0 to Manchester City. PSG are looking for the club's first-ever Champions League title and have proven playmakers like Osumane Dembele, Achraf Hakimi and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia capable of taking over a game.

"Both teams will likely get their chances in the attacking third, but I'm expecting a large portion of this match will be played in the middle of the pitch," Sutton told SportsLine. "PSG's willingness to keep possession, coupled with Inter's defensive discipline, is the perfect recipe for a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes."

Want more soccer picks?

You've seen the best props for PSG vs. Inter Milan from Brandt Sutton. Also see picks from SportsLine's Jon Eimer, who has compiled a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit during a recent two-month stretch.

Also see UCL final picks from SportsLine's soccer model, which has simulated PSG vs. Inter 10,000 times, and don't forget to stream the match live on Paramount+