The countdown to the 2025 college football season is officially on. The start of the regular season may be a couple of months away, but we now have a clear picture of what rosters will look like, and sportsbooks have started taking action on futures bets. A pair of teams in the SEC with national title aspirations are the Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Longhorns. The regular season win total projection for both teams has been set at 9.5 games in the latest 2025 college football odds. The Longhorns are listed at +550 and the Bulldogs at +700 in the 2025 CFP national championship odds. Should you back Texas or Georgia when making over/under win total picks for the 2025 college football season?

SportsLine expert handicapper Jimmie Kaylor has broken down the latest betting trends and college football futures odds and locked in his top over/under win total picks. Before locking in any college football futures bets, you'll want to see what Kaylor has to say. New users can also take advantage of the BetMGM promo code offering up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses.

Kaylor has posted a 235-152-7 record since Week 1 of the 2023 season, bringing his net profit up to a whopping 112.82 units ($11,282 for a $100 bettor) since joining SportsLine as a college football expert.

Here are Kaylor's top three college football win total picks for SEC teams in 2025:

Texas over 9.5 wins (-170)

LSU over 8.5 wins (-135)

Alabama under 9.5 wins (-105)

Texas over 9.5 wins (-170 at DraftKings)

The Longhorns will enter the 2025 season ranked as one of the top teams in the country, and will have one of the most hyped quarterbacks in college football history under center in redshirt sophomore Arch Manning. Manning will be replacing one of the most prolific quarterbacks in program history (Quinn Ewers), but his running ability adds a dimension to the Texas offense that was missing during the Ewers era. When I broke down Texas' 2025 schedule, I conservatively came up with 10 wins. If the Horns stay healthy, however, this could easily be an 11 or 12 win regular season team. Use a DraftKings promo code to get more bang for your buck if you are backing the Longhorns to go Over.

LSU over 8.5 wins (-135 at FanDuel)

The Tigers return a highly productive player at the most important position on the field in redshirt junior Garrett Nussmeier. LSU also hit the transfer portal hard, adding several players that should make an immediate impact in Baton Rouge. When I broke down the Tigers' schedule I came up with nine confident wins, and ultimately believe they'll have a double-digit win total this fall. New users can use a FanDuel promo code to get even more value.

Alabama under 9.5 wins (-105 at DraftKings)

As usual, Alabama has NFL-caliber talent all over its roster. That said, the Tide will be replacing quarterback Jalen Milroe, so I expect there to be some growing pains for Alabama on the offensive side of the ball. If things go perfectly for head coach Kalen DeBoer in Year 2, Alabama will win 10 or 11 games. If not, this will likely be an eight or nine-win season for the Tide.

Looking for more football picks?

The SportsLine Projection Model has revealed and is constantly updating its 2025 Fantasy Football Cheat Sheets. Visit SportsLine now to see the top 2025 fantasy football sleepers, breakouts, and busts, all from the model that outperformed human experts in 2024.