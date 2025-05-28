The 2025 college football season is still several weeks away, but with spring practices now in the books, the 2025 college football futures odds are starting to take shape. One program with championship aspirations in 2025 is the Texas Longhorns. Redshirt sophomore Arch Manning is slated to be the team's full-time starting quarterback, and is already being touted as a potential 2025 Heisman Trophy candidate. The Longhorns are +500 (risk $100 to win $500) to win the College Football Playoff National Championship and have an over/under of 9.5 regular season wins in the latest 2025 college football odds from BetMGM. Should you target Texas when making CFB win total futures bets for the 2025 season?

Kaylor has posted a 235-152-7 record since Week 1 of the 2023 season, bringing his net profit up to a whopping 112.82 units ($11,282 for a $100 bettor) since joining SportsLine as a college football expert.

Here are Kaylor's top three college football win total picks for SEC teams in 2025:

Texas over 9.5 wins (-170)

LSU over 8.5 wins (-128)

Alabama under 9.5 wins (-105)

The Longhorns will enter the 2025 season ranked as one of the top teams in the country, and will have one of the most hyped quarterbacks in college football history under center in redshirt sophomore Arch Manning. Manning will be replacing one of the most prolific quarterbacks in program history (Quinn Ewers), but his running ability adds a dimension to the Texas offense that was missing during the Ewers era. When I broke down Texas' 2025 schedule, I conservatively came up with 10 wins. If the Horns stay healthy, however, this could easily be an 11 or 12 win regular season team.

LSU over 8.5 wins (-128 at FanDuel)

The Tigers return a highly productive player at the most important position on the field in redshirt junior Garrett Nussmeier. LSU also hit the transfer portal hard, adding several players that should make an immediate impact in Baton Rouge. When I broke down the Tigers' schedule I came up with nine confident wins, and ultimately believe they'll have a double-digit win total this fall.

Alabama under 9.5 wins (-105 at DraftKings)

As usual, Alabama has NFL-caliber talent all over its roster. That said, the Tide will be replacing quarterback Jalen Milroe, so I expect there to be some growing pains for Alabama on the offensive side of the ball. If things go perfectly for head coach Kalen DeBoer in Year 2, Alabama will win 10 or 11 games. If not, this will likely be an eight or nine-win season for the Tide.

