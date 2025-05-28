The 2025 NCAA Baseball Tournament gets underway Friday with 32 games in the double-elimination Regionals, as 64 teams begin their quest for the College World Series championship. The Tennessee Volunteers (43-16) are the defending champions but are seeded 14th in this year's tournament, while the Vanderbilt Commodores (42-16) are the No. 1 seed. The Super Regionals take place after the Regionals and are followed by the College World Series, which begins on June 13 at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Neb.

The favorites to win the 2025 title at FanDuel Sportsbook are the third-seeded Arkansas Razorbacks (43-13) at +470. Arkansas, which hasn't gotten past the Regionals since 2022, will host the North Dakota State Bison (20-32) in its first game in the Fayetteville Regional.

The SportsLine Projection Model has crunched the numbers for the 2025 NCAA Baseball Tournament and has identified several best bets to advance to the Super Regionals and College World Series, as well as to win the championship. Now, we'll take a closer look at some of the model's College World Series predictions and picks.

Clemson to win Clemson Regional +115 (FanDuel)

The 11th-seeded Tigers (44-16), who take on the USC Upstate Spartans (36-23) in their opener, are at plus money to win the regional, which they are hosting due to the fact that the West Virginia Mountaineers (41-14) and Kentucky Wildcats (29-24) also are in the group. SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner feels that Clemson has a great coach in Erik Bakich and a good amount of veteran players such as juniors Cam Cannarella (.339 batting average) and Jacob Jarrell (15 home runs), so getting plus money at home is worth a bet.

Florida State to win Tallahassee Regional -125 (FanDuel)

The Seminoles (38-14), who are the No. 9 seed in the tournament, also are hosting their regional. Florida State plays its first game against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (37-21), who Fetner thinks the Seminoles will defeat without any trouble. He believes the Northeastern Huskies (48-9) will put up more of a fight but still likes Florida State to advance.

Southern Miss to win Hattiesburg Regional -105 (FanDuel)

Another regional host, the 16th-seeded Golden Eagles (44-14) will take on the Columbia Lions (29-17) in their opening contest. Fetner feels that the Alabama Crimson Tide (41-16) and Miami (FL) Hurricanes (31-24) are formidable opponents, but they both will be using their aces in their head-to-head matchup on Friday. Since he isn't high on Alabama's pitching depth or Miami's offense, he believes there's solid value on Southern Miss to move on to the Super Regionals.

Florida State to make College World Series +265 (DraftKings)

According to the model, Florida State will get by the winner of the Corvallis Regional in the Super Regionals. The Seminoles have a pitching staff that is led by junior Jamie Arnold (7-2, 3.04 ERA). The 21-year-old left-hander, who will be on the mound for the team's regional opener, is widely considered to be one of the top prospects in the 2025 MLB Draft. Florida State also boasts junior Alex Lodise (.415 average, 17 homers, 66 RBI), who is a finalist for the 2025 Golden Spikes Award along with Arnold. Thanks in large part to Lodise, the Seminoles lead the Atlantic Coast Conference in batting average and rank in the top 25 in the nation in home runs (93).

Texas to win College World Series +1700 (DraftKings)

The model likes the Longhorns' chances to win their seventh national championship, which would tie them with the LSU Tigers for second-most behind the USC Trojans (12). Fetner thinks Texas (42-12) received a favorable draw in the Austin Regional and will have plenty left for its matchups in the Super Regionals and CWS. The Longhorns are without ace Jared Spencer (4-1, 3.27), as the senior southpaw suffered a season-ending shoulder injury last month, but they still have a solid pitching staff. After finishing atop the regular-season standings in the difficult SEC, which has an NCAA-record 13 representatives in this tournament, Texas lost to Tennessee in 12 innings in its conference tournament opener, but sophomore lefty Ethan Walker carried a no-hitter into the fifth and limited the Volunteers to one earned run and one hit over 4.1 frames in his first career Division I start. He could be a sleeper for the Longhorns.