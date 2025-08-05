golfbets-promoimage.png
The PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs starts this week with the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship, where the top 70 golfers from the regular season will be competing. Taft Gantt has cashed three outright winners since June and has his best bets from the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Best Bets

Xander Schauffele to win: +1800 (FanDuel)

With Rory McIlroy opting out this week, Xander Schauffele enters with the second-lowest odds to win at +1800—but I still see value in this number.

He finished T2 at TPC Southwind last year, a course that plays right into his strengths. Schauffele ranks 7th in Strokes Gained: Approach and 8th in approach shots from 150–175 yards—a key range on this shorter, precision-focused track. That combination makes him a dangerous threat in Memphis.

After back-to-back top-10 finishes across the pond, the 'X-man' is overdue, and I think this is the week he gets it done.

Russell Henley +230 Top 10 (Caesars)

Russell Henley has been one of the most quietly consistent players on Tour—and he's peaking at the perfect time. He hasn't finished outside the Top 10 since the PGA Championship and has racked up nine Top 10s on the season.

Henley ranks 14th in Strokes Gained: Approach and 6th in SG: Around the Green. Those are two key areas at TPC Southwind, where smaller greens and a tighter layout demand precision over power. This course plays directly into his strengths.

If you're looking for a steady Top 10 play with solid value to kick off the Playoffs, Henley is your guy.

Corey Conners Top 20 +120 (DraftKings)

Corey Conners has been solid all year with six Top 10s. After a minor wrist injury forced him to withdraw from the U.S. Open, his T10 finish at The Open proved to me he's back to full form. With two weeks of rest, this should be the healthiest we've seen him in months.

He's also had success in Memphis, finishing inside the Top 10 twice in the last four years. This course fits his strengths perfectly—Conners ranks in the Top 20 on Tour in approach shots from 125–175 yards, a key range at this shorter, second-shot layout.

At plus money, Conners to finish in the Top 20 is one of the best value plays on the board this week.

This is a recap of Taft's golf picks since joining the Inside the Lines Team:

TAFT'S GOLF PICKS RESULTSPROFIT$497.50




TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIPODDSSBUNITS
Keegan Bradley to Win3500FD35.00
Keegan Bradley Top 10300DK3.00
Cameron Young to Win5000FD-1.00
Cameron Young Top 5900FD-1.00
Xander Schauffele to Win1600FD-1.00
Xander Schauffele Top 20-150FD-1.00




ROCKET CLASSICODDSSBUNITS
Rickie Fowler Top 51000bet365-1.00
Luke Clanton Top 10400CS-1.00
Cam Champ Top 20400MGM4.00
Rickie Fowler To Win5000FD-1.00
Luke Clanton To Win4000FD-1.00
Cam Champ To Win12500MGM-1.00
Aldrich Potgieter To Win (LIVE)2200bet36522.00
Aldrich Potgieter Top 10 (LIVE)175bet3651.75




JOHN DEERE CLASSICODDSSBUNITS
Denny McCarthy To Win5000FD-1.00
Jake Knapp To Win5000FD-1.00
Michael Thorbjornsen To Win5000FD-1.00
Denny McCarthy Top 10500FD-1.00
Jake Knapp Top 10500FD-1.00
Michael Thorbjornsen Top 10500FD-1.00




SCOTTISH OPENODDSSBUNITS
Scottie Scheffler Top 5130bet365-1.00
Bobby MacIntyre Top 10260CS-1.00
Tommy Fleetwood Top 10225MGM-1.00
Scottie Scheffler To Win550bet365-1.00
Bobby MacIntyre To Win3000FD-1.00
Tommy Fleetwood To Win2200FD-1.00




THE OPENODDSSBUNITS
Scottie Scheffler To Win550bet3655.50
Tommy Fleetwood To Win2600FD-1.00
Russell Henley To Win6500FD-1.00
Scottie Scheffler Top 5125bet3651.25
Tommy Fleetwood Top 10225MGM-1.00
Russell Henley Top 10500CS5.00




3M OPENODDSSBUNITS
Max Greyserman To Win3500BET365-1.00
Max Greyserman Top 5650BETMGM-1.00
Jake Knapp To Win3500BETMGM-1.00
Jake Knapp Top 10350BETMGM3.50
Cam Champ To Win6000BET365-1.00
Cam Champ Top 20275CS-1.00




Wyndham ChampionshipODDSSBUNITS
Denny McCarthy To Win5500BETMGM-1.00
Denny McCarthy Top 20275BETMGM2.75
Sam Stevens To Win5500FD-1.00
Sam Stevens Top 51100BET365-1.00
Luke Clanton To Win8000BET365-1.00
Luke Clanton Top 10700BET365-1.00