The 2025 French Open is down to just two competitors: Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. Sinner, the No. 1-ranked player in the world, is eyeing his first French Open title while Alcaraz is looking to win his second consecutive championship at Roland Garros. The match is Sunday and begins at 9 a.m. ET.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2025 French Open championship match, including what the odds are at the top sportsbooks.

French Open final preview

Alcaraz and Sinner are young yet seasoned, with seven major championships between the two despite being a combined 45 years old. They're also the two top-ranked players both in the world, and in this year's French Open field. Sinner has two Australian Opens and a US Open to his name, while Alcaraz has won the US Open, twice at Wimbledon and is the defending French Open champ. Alcaraz can be the 27th multi-time French Open winner with a win on Sunday, and the 10th of the Open era.

This is the 12th time these two will compete against one another, and the fourth time in a major. The two have never met in a major championship final. Alcaraz holds a 7-4 career edge over Sinner, including a win in last year's French Open semifinal. This is the first time Sinner has made it to the French Open final.

Alcaraz was up on Lorenzo Musetti before the latter retired in the fourth round of the semifinals, while Sinner took down the legendary Novak Dkojovic 6-4, 7-5, 7-6 to earn a date with Alcaraz.

French Open odds roundup

While Alcaraz is the reigning champ and has the historical upper hand over Sinner, it's the Italian who is the favorite at most betting platforms.

At DraftKings, Sinner is -115 to Alcaraz's -110. Caesars has Sinner at -120 and Alcaraz at -110, and BetMGM has Sinner at -110 while Alcaraz is -105. FanDuel, Fanatics and bet365 have the match as a pick 'em, with both men priced at -110.

The over/under for total games at DraftKings is 39.5, with the Under a slight favorite at -120 while the Over is priced at -115. Sinner -1.5 is +105 and Alcaraz +1.5 is -140.

Some other notable props to keep an eye on with this match include Set 1 winner, which sees Alcaraz favored at -112 at FanDuel to -108 for Sinner, as well as who will have the most aces, where Sinner is a -260 favorite at Caesars while Alcaraz is +275 and a tie is +700.

You can also wager on the correct amount of sets in addition to who will win the match. For example, at bet365, a 3-1 win for either Sinner and Alcaraz is +375, while either a 3-0 win or 3-2 win for either competitor is priced at +450.

