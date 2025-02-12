The 2025 Genesis Invitational kicks off this week with many of the world's best returning to Torrey Pines Golf Course for the PGA Tour's third signature event of the season. While tournament host Tiger Woods and local legend Xander Schauffele are not in the field for various reasons, the stars will be out in Southern California.

Leading the charge is world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who enters the tournament as the clear betting favorite. The gap between him and the rest of the world has shrunk across the first month of the season as he knocks some rust off his game and Rory McIlroy continues to roll.

The world No. 3 tees it up for the first time since dismantling Pebble Beach Golf Links en route to victory on the Monterey Peninsula. McIlroy now has two signature event titles to his name and looks to add a third at a golf course he has not visited since the 2021 U.S. Open.

Past Scheffler and McIlroy, there may be some question marks down the odds board. Can Justin Thomas or Collin Morikawa finally find their way back into the winner's circle? Will Hideki Matsuyama keep up his early-season heroics amid a busy stretch that has seen him play all but one event thus far? Is Sepp Straka's run of form here to stay, or is it just a flash in the pan?

We will hope to provide some answers to the following questions below as well as some additional wagers you may be interested in ahead of play at Torrey Pines this week.

2025 Genesis Invitational bets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Rory McIlroy (+125) over Scottie Scheffler

With rain in the forecast, Torrey Pines will play even longer than usual. That favors both of these players, but McIlroy even more. The Northern Irishman will be able to wield his greatest superpower with consistency and beat the golf course into submission. Scheffler's greatest skillset—his course management and general strategy—is reigned in at a golf course like Torrey Pines, as despite its length it remains a rather straightforward mental test. That should also favor McIlroy, who seems to have the entirety of his game in a solid spot, while Scheffler's short game has been rusty in two outings.

Keegan Bradley (+170) to finish inside the top 20

Take away a poor start at Pebble Beach, and the U.S. Ryder Cup captain is playing as well as anyone. Bradley began his season with three straight top-15 finishes, including one at Torrey Pines at the Farmers Insurance Open. That was a continuation of his love affair with this place, as he boasts five top-20 finishes in his last eight appearances. While the field this week is more top-heavy compared to a few weeks ago, Bradley should still be able to finish inside the top 20 again.

Kevin Yu (+150) to finish inside the top 30

The Sanderson Farms Championship winner started his 2025 in disappointing fashion but may have found something last week in Scottsdale. Yu finished T16 at his home event thanks to a beautiful ball-striking display led by some serious numbers off the tee, where he ranked third for the tournament. If that ball-striking prowess travels to California, Yu should have a realistic chance to finish inside the top 30 of this limited field at a venue where he finished T6 just last season.

Jake Knapp (+115) to finish inside the top 40

All he has to do is finish inside the top half of this 72-man field. Knapp's length will give him an advantage off the tee, and the recent uptick both on approach and on the greens should allow him to hold his own against some of the top players in the game. The iron play has been trending in the right direction over his last three starts, and he has shown an affinity for Torrey Pines in the past. In two starts, Knapp has gained multiple strokes on the greens twice, made both cuts and even contended en route to a T3 in 2024.