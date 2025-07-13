The first half of the 2025 MLB season will officially be in the books after Sunday's games, with the 2025 Home Run Derby taking place Monday, July 14, and the MLB All-Star Game being played Tuesday, July 15, at Truist Park in Atlanta. The second half of the season will resume Friday, July 18. From 2003-16, the winning league in the All-Star Game would receive home-field advantage in the World Series, but that practice ended in 2017. The American League has won 10 of the last 11 All-Star Games and holds a 48-44-2 edge on the NL overall.

The Home Run Derby will begin All-Star break festivities, with Mariners slugger Cal Raleigh headlining the 2025 field. Raleigh leads MLB with 38 home runs and is on pace to potentially set the single-season home run record, which is currently held by Barry Bonds with 73. Here's a look at how the field sets up for the 2025 Home Run Derby.

DraftKings Home Run Derby Odds

Cal Raleigh +295

Oneil Cruz +320

James Wood +475

Matt Olson +800

Brent Rooker +850

Byron Buxton +950

Jazz Chisholm Jr. +1100

Junior Caminero +1200

While Raleigh is the favorite to win the event, Cruz might be considered a surprising contender since he has the least home runs of anyone in the field in 2025. However, the Pirates star has the hardest-hit home run among the participants when he clocked 122.9 mph against the Brewers in May. He leads all qualified players in exit velocity this season and is set up well in an event where power is rewarded, even if the technique isn't necessarily perfect. Olson replaces Braves teammate Ronald Acuna Jr. as the hometown representative in the Derby, and he is not new to the event after participating in 2021. The last player from a host team to win the competition was Bryce Harper in 2019 when the Nationals had the All-Star Game.

The AL comes into this year's event winning 10 of the last 11, including a 5-3 victory last year. However, the NL did win 3-2 in 2023 to snap a nine-game losing streak in the showcase. The All-Star Game has trended towards less scoring of late as well, with the two squads combining for eight runs or less in seven of the last eight games. According to DraftKings, the AL is a slight -108 underdog in this year's event compared to the NL at -112. The total is set at 7, with the Over priced at -121 and the Under at -101.

Acuna Jr. is set to participate in the All-Star Game Tuesday, and he's +1100 at FanDuel to win MVP honors. Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani (+550) is the favorite for the honor, followed by Yankees slugger Aaron Judge (+700).