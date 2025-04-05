The F1 season resumes this Sunday at 1 a.m. ET with the 2025 Japanese Grand Prix. Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing has won the race each of the last three years, but he's not the betting favorite in this one. That would be Lando Norris of McClaren, who is already a winner in 2025, having taken the Australian Grand Prix on March 16.

Norris is the +120 favorite, according to FanDuel odds, while his McClaren teammate, Oscar Piastri, has the second-shortest odds at +195. Verstappen is next up at +850. Those three are also the favorites to land a podium finish, with Norris at -380, Piastri at -290 and Verstappen at -150. Norris finished second to Verstappen in 2023, with Piastri finishing third that same year. Norris finished fifth a year ago, while Piastri was eighth.

That trio are clearly the racers to beat in this one. After Norris, Piastri and Verstappen, George Russell (+1200), Charles LeClerc (+1600) and Lewis Hamilton (+1600) are next up when it comes to shortest odds. Hamilton is a four-time winner of this race, having won in 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2018.

There are plenty of other bets to be made for the Japanese Grand Prix besides just who the outright winner will be. Both McClaren cars to finish on the podium is -190, both Red Bull Cars to finish in the top six is -130, Hamilton or Piastri to win is +160 and both Red Bull cars to finish on the podium is +1000. For prop bets, a McClaren car recording the fastest lap is -145, while Norris (+145), Piastri (+330), Verstappen (+500), Leclerc (+750), Hamilton (+750) and Russell (+750) are the six favorites when it comes to which driver will record the fastest lap on Sunday. Norris winning the race and having the fastest lap is +350.

Before locking in any 2025 Japanese Grand Prix bets, make sure to see the predictions and projected leaderboard from SportsLine's model. You can see which way the model is leaning for who will win the race, as well as who will finish in certain spots on the leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 26 of Verstappen's 30 wins over the last two years.