Looking for a horse to bet on to win the Kentucky Derby? One factor you may want to look into is post position, which will be explained in this article as well as providing historical trends for different posts in the 20-horse starting gate.

2025 Kentucky Derby post positions

Up to 20 horses will run in the Kentucky Derby. Baeza is also eligible and not currently in the field as horse No. 21. If another horse scratches from the race by 9 a.m. Friday, Baeza's owners can decide to enter the race and run from post 20. If there is a scratch after 9 a.m. Friday, Baeza cannot enter and Derby 151 will be a 19-horse race.

Horse Post Cloth Number Morning Line Odds Citizen Bull 1 1 20-1 Neoequos 2 2 30-1 Final Gambit 3 3 30-1 Rodriguez 4 4 12-1 American Promise 5 5 30-1 Admire Daytona 6 6 30-1 Luxor Cafe 7 7 15-1 Journalism 8 8 3-1 Burnham Square 9 9 12-1 Grande 10 10 20-1 Flying Mohawk 11 11 30-1 East Avenue 12 12 20-1 Publisher 13 13 20-1 Tiztastic 14 14 20-1 Render Judgment 15 15 30-1 Coal Battle 16 16 30-1 Sandman 17 17 6-1 Sovereignty 18 18 5-1 Chunk of Gold 19 19 30-1 Owen Almighty 20 20 30-1 Baeza Also Eligible 21 12-1

What is a Kentucky Derby post position?

A post position is the starting gate number for each horse in a race.

A program number is the saddlecloth that each horse wears, and it's the number that appears next to the horse if you want to place a bet on that horse. The program number is the most important one to track, as that doesn't change at any point. Typically, thoroughbred races in North America have program numbers that match the post position, but horses can slide over a post if there is a scratch in the race (when a horse entered does not run).

A maximum of 20 horses can run in the Kentucky Derby, but there can always be scratches leading up to the race. As a result, that can be where post positions and program numbers are not aligned. If the horse at post 5 is scratched, the other horses will move over one post to eliminate the gap. So the No. 6 horse at post 6 would then become the No. 6 horse at post 5 or post 7.

So how are the post positions determined for the Kentucky Derby? There are 20 pills, where the numbers one through 20 are written on each one. The racing secretary will then draw one out for each of the participating horses in the race. Therefore, it is a random draw.

Kentucky Derby winners by post position

Since the first use of the starting gate in 1930, here are how many Kentucky Derby winners have started off at each post, with Post 5 producing the most wins with 10. There are fewer winners on the outermost gates because the Kentucky Derby increased the field size to a maximum of 20 in 1975.

Along with the winning Kentucky Derby horses at each post, a winning percentage is provided for how often a horse starting off at that post has won the Kentucky Derby.

Post Winners Win Rate Past Winners 1 8 8.40% Ferdinand (1986); Chateaugay (1963); Needles (1956); Hill Gail (1952); Citation (1948); Gallahadion (1940); Lawrin (1938); War Admiral (1937) 2 7 7.40% Affirmed (1978); Bold Forbes (1976); Cannonade (1974); Dust Commander (1970); Tim Tam (1958); Ponder (1949) Assault (1946) 3 6 6.40% Mystik Dan (2024); Real Quiet (1998); Alysheba (1987); Spectacular Bid (1979); Foolish Pleasure (1975); Shut Out (1942) 4 5 5.30% Super Saver (2010); Seattle Slew (1977); Decidedly (1962); Pensive (1944); Whirlaway (1941) 5 10 10.50% Always Dreaming (2017); California Chrome (2014); Funny Cide (2003); War Emblem (2002); Silver Charm (1997); Strike the Gold (1991); Count Fleet (1943); Johnstown (1939); Bold Venture (1936); Twenty Grand (1931) 6 2 2.10% Sea Hero (1993); Iron Liege (1957) 7 8 8.50% Mandaloun (2021); Justify (2018); Street Sense (2007); Pleasant Colony (1981); Proud Clarion (1967); Northern Dancer (1964); Determine (1954); Gallant Fox (1930) 8 9 9.60% Mage (2023); Mine That Bird (2009); Barbaro (2006); Go for Gin (1994); Unbridled (1990); Majestic Prince (1969); Lucky Debonair (1965); Swaps (1955); Cavalcade (1934) 9 4 4.40% Riva Ridge (1972); Venetian Way (1960); Tomy Lee (1959); Count Turf (1951) 10 9 10.20% Giacomo (2005); Lil E. Tee (1992); Sunday Silence (1989); Spend a Buck (1985); Sunny's Halo (1983); Genuine Risk (1980); Secretariat (1973); Dark Star (1953); Omaha (1935) 11 2 2.40% Winning Colors (1988); Brokers Tip (1933) 12 3 3.80% Canonero II (1971); Kauai King (1966); Hoop Jr. (1945) 13 4 6.40% Nyquist (2016) Smarty Jones (2004); Forward Pass (1968); Jet Pilot (1947); Burgoo King (1932) 14 2 2.90% Carry Back (1961); Middleground (1950) 15 6 9.50% Authentic (2020); American Pharoah (2015); Orb (2013); Fusaichi Pegasus (2000); Grindstone (1996); Swale (1984) 16 4 7.70% Animal Kingdom (2011); Monarchos (2001); Charismatic (1999); Thunder Gulch (1995) 17 0 0% N/A 18 2 5.40% Country House (2019); Gato Del Sol (1982) 19 1 3.20% I'll Have Another (2012) 20 2 10.50% Rich Strike (2022); Big Brown (2008)

Worst Kentucky Derby posts

The only post that has never had a winning horse is Post 17. There have been 44 Kentucky Derbies with a horse coming out of Post 17. Post 17 has also seen only one place (second-place finish) and two shows (third-place finish) out of those 44 races, meaning it's only had a 6.8% rate of being in the money.

Kentucky Derby post position trends

Let's look at which posts have been the most successful and least successful in the 20-horse era, or since 1975.

Post 5 has seen six horses trot to victory in the 20-horse era, with the most recent being Always Dreaming in 2017. Post 10 and Post 15 are right behind with five winning horses each.

There have been four posts that haven't had a single winner since 1975: 9, 12, 14 and 17.

How to use post positions to bet on the Kentucky Derby

If you're betting on the Kentucky Derby, using post position could be one factor for determining the horse you want to bet on, but it shouldn't be the only one. Blindly tailing trends is not the best way to approach any wager, as there is much more research that needs to be done. For instance, it would benefit any bettor to look at other factors such as the horse's recent form and jockey history.

Before placing a bet on the Kentucky Derby, you may want to check out the different promos that different racebooks are offering. Two of the top ones have strong promo offers, including getting up to $400 in bonus bets at TwinSpires and $250 in bonus bets at 1/ST BET.

Post positions of biggest longshots in Derby history

Donerail (1913): 91/1 odds out of Post 5

Rich Strike (2022): 80/1 odds out of Post 20

Country House (2019): 65/1 odds out of Post 18

Mine That Bird (2009): 50/1 odds out of Post 8

Giacomo (2005): 50/1 odds out of Post 10

Rules and responsible gaming

Responsible gambling is taken very seriously across all racebooks. All provide the necessary resources and contact information if you or someone you know may have a gambling problem. The minimum age is 18 for horse racing betting in most states, but it is 21 in some states.

Responsible gambling resources include the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG) and Gamblers Anonymous.

Be smart. Bet smart. Wager responsibly. Those in need of help can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537). Help is available 24 hours per day and seven days per week.