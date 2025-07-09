For the third consecutive year, LIV Golf heads to Andalucia, Spain, and Real Club Valderrama. Known as an extremely challenging course despite playing at a little over 7,000 yards, only 22 golfers combined broke par for the event in 2023 and 2024. Talor Gooch won in 2023 with a score of 12-under-par, while Spaniard Sergio Garcia defeated Anirban Lahiri in a playoff with both tied at 5-under in 2024. This is the final week of prep before the final major of 2025, The Open Championship, where 19 LIV golfers will participate at Royal Portrush. According to the latest LIV Golf Andalucia odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, Jon Rahm is the +500 favorite, followed by Bryson DeChambeau (+550), Tyrrell Hatton (+850), Joaquin Niemann (+900), Patrick Reed (+1600), and Garcia (+1800).

Notable longshots in the 2025 LIV Golf Andalucia field include Cameron Smith (+3000), Brooks Koepka (+3500), Dustin Johnson (+4500), Bubba Watson (+8000) and Phil Mickelson (+15000). Mickelson sits 12th in the LIV Golf standings and is +550 to crack the top 10. Could he be one of the ideal 2025 LIV Golf Andalucia longshots to back this week?

Golf expert Eric Cohen, host of the Tuesday night Early Wedge Best Bets Show on SportsLine's YouTube page, has found three longshots worth betting this week. He correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner of LIV Singapore in 2025, Joaquin Niemann, at +800. Cohen also successfully called three LIV Golf events in 2024: Niemann at Mayakoba, Dustin Johnson in Las Vegas, and Sergio Garcia at Andalucia, as well as DeChambeau's victory at the 2024 U.S. Open at +2000 odds.

Now that the 2025 LIV Andalucia field is locked in, Cohen has identified his longshot betting picks. New users have the opportunity to take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code, DraftKings promo code and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code.

Talor Gooch (35-1)

LIV Andalucia marks the site of Gooch's most recent victory in early July 2023. In that event, he gained more than eight shots on the field off the tee, four on the greens, and nearly 14 overall. Unfortunately, his game has regressed, and last year he finished towards the bottom of the field (T45).

Recently, Gooch has trended in the right direction with finishes of T12-T13-3-T10-T33 since May. He has been positive on approach in six of the last seven LIV events and tee to green in each of the past six tournaments. The American sits one spot out of the Lock Zone ensuring membership next year on the circuit, so he needs more steady play to secure his future on the LIV Tour. If not an outright bet, Gooch is a good bet for me at +190 odds to finish in the top 10 this week. You can get Gooch at 35-1 to win it all at DraftKings:

Anirban Lahiri (45-1)

It's hard not to give Lahiri a long look at Real Club Valderrama considering he almost won here in 2024 and is in good form recently. Lahiri has turned his season around since June with a T2 at LIV Virginia and T11 at LIV Dallas. At both events, he gained strokes off the tee, on approach, and on the greens.

Last year, en route to a T2 here, Lahiri gained 2.6 strokes off the tee, 2.4 on approach, and 3.5 on the greens. He ended up +7 shots tee to green and nearly +10.5 in total. Being that he knows his way around the golf course, another fine showing this week would be hardly a surprise. New users can also use the latest BetMGM bonus code to get 45-1 on Lahiri to win:

Charles Howell III (80-1)

It's hard to ignore a player at 80-1 odds when he has two top-5 finishes in his last three events. Howell posted a solo second at LIV Korea in May, followed by a T5 last time out at LIV Dallas. The 46-year-old American has been succeeding mostly in spite of his putter though, which has been worse than the field average in seven of nine events this season.

What's keeping Howell steady is his tee-to-green play, having gained nearly eight shots at LIV Korea and ten at LIV Dallas. He sits a comfortable 17th in the LIV Standings and another high finish could give him the necessary cushion to stay out of the Open Zone. Howell is +350 to finish in the top 10 with the latest Bet365 bonus code:

LIV Golf Andalucia 2025 picks

You've seen the latest LIV Andalucia expert picks. Now, see the Genesis Scottish Open leaderboard, including forecasted finishes for Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, and Tommy Fleetwood. Visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 15 golf majors, including the last four Masters and two majors in 2025.

You can also view expert advice before locking in your PGA Tour picks. Visit SportsLine now to see Cohen's best bets for a longshot parlay, all from an expert who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner in nine events over the last two seasons.