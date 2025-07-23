A week after the Open Championship, LIV Golf stays in the United Kingdom for its annual event played in Great Britain. For the second consecutive year, JCB Golf and Country Club in Rocester, Uttoxeter, England, plays host to the event, which was won by Jon Rahm in 2024. This par-71 course plays approximately 7,300 yards and features an island green hole, the 17th, playing at more than 240 yards as a par-3. Six LIV golfers hail from England and will be playing in their home country this weekend: Richard Bland, Paul Casey, Tyrrell Hatton, Sam Horsfield, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood.

According to the latest LIV Golf UK odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, Jon Rahm is the +450 favorite, followed by Bryson DeChambeau (+550), Tyrrell Hatton (+700), Joaquin Niemann (+1000), David Puig (+1800), and Sebastian Munoz (+2000). Puig has finished in the top-20 in all nine LIV events this season and is priced at -280 (risk $280 to win $100) to secure a top-20 finish at JCB Golf and Country Club.

Notable longshots in the 2025 LIV Golf UK field include Sergio Garcia (+4000), Dustin Johnson (+4000), Brooks Koepka (+5000), Bubba Watson (+10000) and Phil Mickelson (+15000). Mickelson sits 15th in the LIV Golf standings and is +550 to crack the top 10. Could he be one of the ideal 2025 LIV Golf UK longshots to back this week?

Golf expert Eric Cohen, host of the Tuesday night Early Wedge Best Bets Show on SportsLine's YouTube page, has found three longshots worth betting this week. He correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner of LIV Andalucia two weeks ago (Talor Gooch, +3500) and LIV Singapore in 2025 (Joaquin Niemann, +800). Cohen also successfully called three LIV Golf events in 2024: Niemann at Mayakoba, Dustin Johnson in Las Vegas, and Sergio Garcia at Andalucia, as well as DeChambeau's victory at the 2024 U.S. Open at +2000 odds.

Now that the 2025 LIV UK field is locked in, Cohen has identified his longshot betting picks.

Paul Casey (33-1)

The 48-year-old Englishman still has some serious game, as evidenced by a T2 at LIV Dallas in June. In nine LIV events this season, Casey has two top-5s, three top-10s, and five top-20 finishes. He has gained strokes on the field on approach in 7 of 9 events this season.

Last year, Casey finished solo-5th here by gaining more than 5.6 shots on approach and two strokes putting. He hasn't won a solo tournament since 2021 so this might be a big ask. But with the home fans behind him, I'm open to taking a risk like I did with Talor Gooch at Andalucia coming off a long winless streak. You can get Casey to win at 33-1 at BetMGM.

Tom McKibbin (33-1)

I was all in on McKibbin at The Open Championship in his home country before he faltered on Friday and missed the cut. But at these odds, he's certainly worth a look at LIV UK. In nine events this season, the 22-year-old has two top-5s and four top-10s. Not to mention, the Northern Irishman has registered two top-6 finishes in three DP World Tour events this season.

Since he's new to LIV this season, McKibbin didn't play in last year's event. But he enters with two straight top-5s on the LIV Tour heading into this week, so the odds seem plenty generous to pick up his second career professional victory (2023's European Open on the DP World Tour). You can find McKibbin's odds at 33-1 on FanDuel.

Louis Oosthuizen (50-1)

Speaking of long winless droughts, I'm really taking a shot here with the veteran South African golfer. But similar to Casey, Oosthuizen finished T2 at LIV Dallas thanks in part to a sublime performance around and on the greens. He also finished T5 at LIV Singapore earlier this season, so two top-5s in nine events is nothing to overlook.

Last year at this event, the 42-year old finished T6, gaining more than 3.1 strokes both ball striking and putting. Oosthuizen won twice on the DP World Tour in consecutive weeks in 2023 and has good vibes in England, having won The Open Championship in 2010 with a dominant performance at St. Andrews. Bet Oosthuizen to win using the latest DraftKings promo code.

LIV Golf UK 2025 picks

