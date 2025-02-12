The start of Major League Baseball's exhibition season is just around the corner (Feb. 20), making this the time when people try to figure out what the year ahead may hold. That includes, among other activities, divining which individuals will take home each league's most notable hardware—meaning, of course, the MVP, Cy Young and Rookie of the Year awards.

While some people are content making their picks for bragging rights, others would prefer to put human currency on the line. Either way, below you'll find the latest forecasts for each of those major awards (odds via FanDuel) separated by league and award.

American League MVP

Judge and Witt finished 1-2 in MVP voting last season. It's only right that they're at the top of these odds, with Judge the favorite to capture his third career award. Henderson seems like a nice value proposition, seeing as how he's fresh off a nine-WAR season and won't turn 24 until June.

National League MVP

Of course Ohtani is at the top. Who else would it be? Soto is a distant second in what will be his first season with the Mets. It's worth noting that Soto has finished in the top six in voting on four occasions, suggesting that he's somewhat due for a win of his own.

American League Cy Young

Could Skubal become the AL's first repeat Cy Young winner since Pedro Martinez in 1999-2000? The odds seem to think so. While there's no denying deGrom's talent, he seems like a dicey play at those odds given that he's 36 and hasn't cleared 100 innings since 2019.

National League Cy Young

Skenes being the runaway favorite is likely no shock to anyone who paid attention during his outstanding rookie season. Wheeler seems due for a win, however, given that he's finished in the top six of voting three times in the past four seasons. Don't sleep on Burnes either, the 2021 winner, after his return to the NL.

American League Rookie of the Year

Jasson Dominguez, Yankees, +330

Kristian Campbell, Red Sox, +550

Roman Anthony, Red Sox, +650

Dominguez leads the way, presumably in part because he has the clearest path to a most-days starting job. CBS Sports considers Anthony to be the best prospect in baseball, making him an intriguing play at these odds. Campbell, for his part, ranks third.

National League Rookie of the Year

It should come as no surprise that Sasaki, very much not a "rookie" in the way the others are, is the favorite to win the award in the NL. Should Sasaki pull it off, he would become the fifth Japanese-born player to receive the honor in either league, joining Hideo Nomo (1995), Kazuhiro Sasaki (2000), Ichiro Suzuki (2001) and Shohei Ohtani (2018).