We're now a full week into the 2025 MLB season, which, of course, means some fanbases are thrilled with how things are going and some are worried about the state of their favorite team. And with a week of action in the books, we've also seen MLB futures odds change a bit for some of the top teams in the league.

Notable risers

The Dodgers look like the best team in baseball, which is no surprise given they won the World Series last year and added star players like Blake Snell and Roki Sasaki, though Sasaki's Los Angeles debut left quite a bit to be desired. After three series, the Dodgers are 8-0 after taking down the Chicago Cubs, Detroit Tigers and Atlanta Braves. L.A. opened the year at +290 at DraftKings to win it all, far and away the shortest odds in baseball. While it's a slim change overall, those odds have shrunk even more to +250.

The Rangers, who won the World Series two years ago, opened the regular season at +2500 to win it all at DraftKings. After a 5-2 start thanks to taking three of four from the Boston Red Sox and two of three from the Cincinnati Reds, they're now +1500. Corey Seager is off to a slow start at the plate with just three hits (all singles) and he's nursing a sore calf, but Adolis Garcia, Wyatt Langford and Jonah Heim have each slugged a pair of home runs. There's no doubt the Rangers have the bats to contend for a second title in three years, but the question is whether their pitching will be good enough. So far so good there, as rookie Jack Leiter has looked like the star the Rangers hoped he'd be when they took him second overall out of Vanderbilt, tossing 10 innings and allowing just one earned run. Nathan Eovaldi spun a complete game shutout and Jacob deGrom opened his season with five scoreless innings.

Detroit Tigers (+2500)

Detroit is an interesting team in 2025 after ending its playoff drought a year ago thanks to a monster finish between August and September. The Tigers' World Series odds were +3500 to open the year, and, even after dropping their first three games to the Los Angeles Dodgers, those odds at DraftKings are now +2500 after taking two of three from the Seattle Mariners. The Tigers got a lot of baserunners but didn't get enough big hits against the Dodgers, but they jumped on the Mariners early this week, scoring eight combined runs in the first inning of the first two games of the series. They also held Seattle to a single hit on Tuesday.

Notable fallers

Atlanta Braves (+900)

It's been, well, dreadful to open the 2025 season for the Braves, who are MLB's lone winless team at 0-7 after being swept by the San Diego Padres and Dodgers. Atlanta opened the season with the second-shortest odds to win it all at +750. The Braves still have the second-shortest odds at +900 (tied with the New York Yankees), but they're trending in the wrong direction. The good news is Spencer Strider and Ronald Acuna Jr. are on the mend from serious injuries and will help in the near future. The bad news? Well, everything else, which includes not only poor on-field performances but also the 80-game suspension given to outfielder Jurickson Profar, who was Atlanta's lone notable offseason addition.

The AL Central had three teams make the playoffs last year. One of them was the Guardians, who won the division in manager Stephen Vogt's first year running the club. The Central has gotten off to a slow start overall with all five teams at 2-4 entering Thursday, but Cleveland's World Series odds have jumped from +4000 to open the season to +5000 after the first full week of the season. Steven Kwan and Kyle Manzardo have started off well at the plate, but no one else really has gotten going for Cleveland so far. Tanner Bibee pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings to open his season, but Logan Allen, Ben Lively and Luis Ortiz had more forgettable starts so far.

No need to panic ... yet

Boston Red Sox (+2000)

The Red Sox had one of the more eventful offseasons in MLB, trading for Garrett Crochet (and extending him this week) and signing Alex Bregman. But they're just 2-4 to start the year after dropping three of four to Texas and one game to Baltimore as that series wraps up Thursday. Bregman's five hits so far are all singles, and outside of Wilyer Abreu and Jarren Duran, Boston's lineup has underperformed. Oddsmakers aren't panicking yet, though, as the Red Sox are still +2000, which is what they opened the season at.

If the Red Sox weren't the big offseason winners, it was the Mets, who signed Juan Soto to a megadeal to get him to leave the Yankees. Soto has a homer and a high on-base percentage, but he and Brandon Nimmo are the only bats off to decent starts. That's notable because the pitching has been very good, with the Mets possessing one of the best team ERAs in baseball. New York's odds have gone from +1200 to +1400 after a 3-3 start.

Seattle Mariners (+2200)

While the Red Sox and Mets won the offseason for their activity, the Mariners were on the opposite end of the spectrum, opting to stand pat despite a poor offense sinking the team's stellar pitching staff each of the last two years. The worries about Seattle's offensive output are already warranted, with the Mariners struggling mightily at the plate in their two series against the Athletics and Tigers and starting the year with a 3-4 record. Funny enough, the Mariners' World Series odds have gone from +2800 to +2200, which may say more about how wide open the American League is rather than anything they've done so far at 3-4.