The 2025 NBA Finals concluded Sunday, June 22 with the Oklahoma City Thunder winning their first title by defeating the Indiana Pacers 103-91 in Game 7, which means the offseason is officially set to begin. The league gets right into its next order of business with the 2025 NBA Draft, which is scheduled to take place over two days from June 23-24. The Dallas Mavericks hold the No. 1 overall pick and are widley expected to select Cooper Flagg, the star forward from Duke. The San Antonio Spurs are projected to select Rutgers guard Dylan Harper with the No. 2 pick, and that's when this draft starts to get interesting.

Flagg, who is viewed as a bonafide franchise player and is the top player on the CBS Sports big board, is a -20000 favorite to be taken No. 1 overall at DraftKings Sportsbook. Harper is -8000 to be selected second. The Philadelphia 76ers hold the No. 3 pick thanks to protection rules and they'll be looking to add an impact player after injuries torpedoed what looked to be a promising campaign. The 76ers still have a contending core with Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George but will need to account for availability being an issue for two of those players.

CBS Sports' Adam Finkelstein's latest mock draft has Texas guard Tre Johnson going third, but Baylor forward VJ Edgecombe is the -275 favorite at DraftKings to end up in Philadelphia. Most CBS Sports mock drafts have Edgecombe going to the Hornets at No. 4. Rutgers forward Ace Bailey is also in the mix to be a top five pick. The Scarlet Knights and Bears have not had a player go in the top five in program history. Johnson is priced at -350 at DraftKings to be a top-five selection.

DraftKings NBA Draft odds

Cooper Flagg (-20000 to be No. 1 pick)

Dylan Harper (-8000 to be No. 2 pick)

VJ Edgecombe (-275 to be No. 3 pick, +400 to be No. 4 pick)

Kon Knueppel (-170 to be No. 4 pick, +350 to be No. 5 pick, -1000 to be top-5 pick)

Tre Johnson (+245 to be No. 5 pick, +750 to be No. 4 pick, -350 to be top-5 pick)

Ace Bailey (+150 to be No. 6 pick, +300 to be No. 5 pick)

Jeremiah Fears (+190 to be No. 5 pick)

Egor Denim (+1200 to be No. 8 pick, +200 to be top-10 pick)

Khaman Maluach (+200 to be No. 9 pick)

Derik Queen (+110 to be No. 10 pick, +400 to be No. 10 pick)

Carter Bryant (+100 to be top-10 pick, -200 to be picked Under 11.5 )

Collin Murray-Boyles (+270 to be top-10 pick, -130 to be Under 13.5)

In addition to Flagg, the Blue Devils could see Kon Knueppel and Khaman Maluach go early. Knueppel is being mocked to the Utah Jazz at No. 5, and he's looking like a lock to go in the top five at -1000. Maluach is being mocked to the Brooklyn Nets, who hold five first-round selections heading into Wednesday. He is the favorite to be taken No. 9 at +200, which would send him to the Toronto Raptors. Should all three players be taken in the top 10 picks, it would be the third instance of three teammates being selected in the top 10 in the modern draft era.

The Nets are one of eight teams to hold multiple first-round picks in the 2025 NBA Draft. The defending champions Thunder have two selections, which they can use to either continue adding depth or package in a deal for a win-now player. The Spurs hold two lottery selections, which made them a potential suitor for the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant but San Antonio chose to stay put. The Houston Rockets traded for Durant on Sunday, sending the No. 10 pick to the Phoenix Suns in the package. The Suns now hold two first-round picks and could pick South Carolina forward Collin Murray-Boyles at No. 10. He's +270 to go in the top 10 at DraftKings and the Over/Under on his draft position is 13.5. Phoenix could also look at Maryland big man Derik Queen (+400 to be No. 10 pick) or Arizona forward Carter Bryant at this spot.

One draft market where bettors can find value is for a player to be selected in the first round. There are near locks like French forward Noah Penda (-500) but Drake Powell (-200) and Ryan Kalkbrenner (-175) are the most intriguing plays. Powell is being mocked to the Suns at No. 29 but the Thunder at No. 24 could be potentially earlier landing spot for the freshman forward out of North Carolina. The Thunder have a track record of developing wing players who might be undervalued by the consensus (Lu Dort, Jalen Williams) and Powell might fit that bill.

Kalkbrenner is being mocked to the Celtics at No. 28 but would almost surely not fall past the Suns at No. 29 should he be available. The Celtics just traded Kristaps Porzingis and will need an additional body in the frontcourt, while Phoenix is loaded on the perimeter and is likely to get Kalkbrenner should he be available.