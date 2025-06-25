After a thrilling end to the 2025 NBA Finals on Sunday, the league heads into the offseason with the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft taking place Wednesday, June 25. The second round will be Thursday. Duke forward Cooper Flagg is expected to be picked No. 1 overall by the Dallas Mavericks and the San Antonio Spurs are likely to follow with Rutgers guard Dylan Harper at No. 2, but it's anybody's guess where the draft goes from there.

Bettors interested in NBA betting looking to wager on Wednesday's draft can take a look at promotions from the top sportsbooks in order to secure an offer that best suits them for the event. Here's a look at some potential props at DraftKings Sportsbook to lock in for the first round.

Carter Bryant Draft Position Under 11.5 (-180)

I also like Bryant to go in the top 10 at +120, but this gives bettors some leeway. The Arizona forward didn't do much offensively in his lone season in Tucson, but he's a prototypical wing at 6-foot-8 and 220 pounds who can defend and rebound. His 3-point shot isn't exactly lethal at 37.1%, but it's a great starting point for him to eventually develop into a solid perimeter threat. The Raptors are unlikely to add another wing at No. 9, but the Pelicans, Nets, Suns and Trail Blazers could all take a chance on Bryant's upside. CBS Sports' Gary Parrish has Bryant staying in Arizona with the Suns taking him No. 10, while Adam Finkelstein has mocked him at No. 11 to Portland.

Ryan Kalkbrenner to be a first-round pick (-130)

There are a lot of things Kalkbrenner needs to improve on to be a consistent rotation big in the NBA, but you can't teach size. He's a 7-footer with a solid foundation of a shot, which makes him an intriguing prospect at the end of the first round for contending teams who need cost-effective pieces. The Celtics look like a good landing spot for him at No. 28, and I don't see him slipping past Phoenix at No. 29, especially if the Suns don't grab a big earlier in the draft. Parrish has Kalkbrenner going No. 30 to the Clippers while Finkelstein has him at No. 28 to Boston.

VJ Edgecombe to be No. 4 pick (+400)

Edgecombe is actually favored to be the No. 3 pick (-320), but only one CBS Sports draft expert has him mocked in that spot. He's going to Charlotte in every other prediction, and that's hard to ignore, especially at these odds. The 76ers do have Jared McCain coming back from an injury at the shooting guard spot, and they might be looking for someone who could have a more immediate impact. The Hornets don't have any reason to pass on Edgecombe, and it's typically best to go with the consensus in mock drafts.

Kam Jones to be a first-round pick (+115)

The Marquette guard probably should've declared for the draft a year ago after averaging 17.2 points per game and shooting 40.6% from deep. That 3-point percentage dropped to 31.1% in his senior season, and that's why he's fallen out of the first round in most mock drafts. CBS Sports ranks him as the No. 34 prospect in this class, but I'm not convinced a team late in the first round won't take a chance on his senior season being an outlier. He was tasked with additional responsibilities he likely wasn't suited for, which won't be the case if he lands with the Thunder, Magic, Celtics or Clippers at the end of Wednesday's event.

Egor Demin Draft Position Under 14.5 (-115)

Demin was the primary orchestrator of BYU's ridiculously efficient offense a year ago, averaging a team-high 5.5 assists per game. He's a 6-9 point guard who can distribute the ball well to teammates, which intrigues front offices. However, he wasn't particularly efficient from the floor, which is concerning. I'm banking on the NBA drafting for potential rather than production, though, and think Demin goes in the lottery. The Spurs at No. 14 are a popular spot for the Russian guard, though I can see Chicago at No. 12 and Atlanta at No. 13 also willing to take a chance on him.

Derik Queen to be drafted before Noa Essengue (+100)

If you want the flip side of this prop in the "First to be Drafted" market, Essengue is a -130 favorite. The French forward is all over the place in mock drafts, ranging from the tail end of the lottery to the mid-20s. He's athletic, but his frame is slim, and he doesn't shoot the 3-point shot well. Queen was the best player on one of the best Maryland teams in recent memory, and his stock skyrocketed after he hit the buzzer-beater against Colorado State in the men's basketball tournament. He is a bit bulkier than Essengue and also doesn't stretch the floor, but he's a menace in the paint and has plenty of potential. For teams who might not scout internationally as extensively as they probably should, Queen is the comfortable selection.