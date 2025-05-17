Only one conference semifinal series is ongoing in the 2025 NBA playoffs, so single-game NBA betting action remains the focus going forward. Sunday brings a massive Game 7 showdown in the Western Conference semis as the Oklahoma City Thunder host the Denver Nuggets with the series tied at 3-3. Upsets have been a theme in the postseason with the top two seeds going down in the East already, while the West has seen No. 2 and No. 3 get eliminated.

Denver, the No. 4 in the West, hopes that trend continues as it looks to topple the No. 1 seed OKC, the team that had by far the best record in the regular season. Tipoff is 3:30 p.m. ET in Oklahoma City. The Thunder are 8.5-point favorites in the latest Thunder vs. Nuggets odds, while the over/under is 213.5.

The one-game slate narrows the focus on NBA pick'em and parlay sites like Underdog Fantasy, Sleeper and ParlayPlay. Users will be making over/under calls for stats on big names like Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and others. If you're looking to get in the action, here's a look at some of the top NBA parlay promo codes for Underdog Fantasy, Sleeper and ParlayPlay for Sunday, May 17.

NBA playoff promos for Underdog Fantasy, Sleeper, ParlayPlay

Here's a look at the NBA promo codes being offered by NBA DFS sites like Underdog Fantasy, Sleeper and ParlayPlay.

Underdog Fantasy: Deposit and get 100% match up to $1,000

Underdog Fantasy is giving new customers a 100% deposit match up to $1,000. A minimum deposit of $10 is required and your bonus will be issued in the form of site credits that will equal the amount of a qualifying deposit using promo code CBSSPORTS2. Site credits are non-withdrawable until you've played through your deposit and the site credit match one time.

Sleeper: 100% deposit match up to $100

Promo code CBSSPORTS is required to receive this bonus from Sleeper, which is offered in the form of site credits. Site credits aren't withdrawable until you've completed a 1x playthrough on your deposit and your deposit match. This offer is for new customers only and site credits expire 30 days after issue.

ParlayPlay: Join now and receive free $5 entry

No deposit required and free entry expires seven days after receipt. Any winnings from your ParlayPlay tournament entry will be paid in promo funds. Winnings from promo funds will be deposited to your account subject to meeting the 1x playthrough requirement and site credits are non-withdrawable.

Comparing the best NBA daily Fantasy and pick'em sites

We'll look at each promotion listed above through the following lenses: clarity, value, flexibility and payout speed, to give the best options for people trying to bet on the NBA playoffs.

Promo clarity

All the promotions are clearly defined when it comes to terms and conditions. Underdog Fantasy, Sleeper and ParlayPlay are all transparent about how much is needed to be wagered in order to maximize the bonus funds and playthrough requirements to make a withdrawal.

Bonus value

Underdog Fantasy offers the largest potential bonus and it's available in 41 states, Washington D.C. and Canada. With over 5 million users, there are hundreds of NBA contests available and you can play a variety of formats depending on which state you live, including Champions, Best Ball and Pick'Em. Meanwhile, Sleeper is offering the same 100% deposit match, but only up to $100. It has nearly 4 million users and bills itself as a digital playground for sports fans and their friends. It offers season-long Fantasy options in addition to daily Fantasy options. As for ParlayPlay, their promotion doesn't require a deposit so it allows you to test their site out without making a financial commitment. The site's formatted for more/less picks, which allows you to choose the over/under for each player in your lineup and make picks that increase the corresponding value.

Flexibility

Site credits for both Underdog Fantasy and Sleeper must be used within 30 days of issue. Meanwhile, the $5 free entry you receive upon signup at ParlayPlay must be used within seven days of receipt.

Payout speed

All of these sites have playthrough requirements that must be met before you're able to withdraw from your account. However, once eligible for withdrawal, you can withdraw any available funds in your account. At ParlayPlay, once your withdrawal is submitted it may take up to 3-5 business day to process. At Underdog Fantasy, the withdrawal minimum is $10 unless your account balance is below $10, at which point the user can withdraw whatever remains in their account. Withdrawals at Underdog Fantasy typically process within 24-72 hours. Sleeper also has a $10 minimum withdrawal and you can only withdraw up to $1,000 in any single withdrawal request, with a maximum daily aggregate withdrawal limit of $5,000. It can take up to two business days to process withdrawal at Sleeper.

Responsible gaming

Responsible gambling is taken very seriously across all contest sites. All provide the necessary resources and contact information if you or someone you know may have a gambling problem. The minimum age is 18 for these sites in most states, but it is 19 or older in Alabama and Nebraska and 21 or older in Massachusetts.

Responsible gambling resources include the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG) and Gamblers Anonymous.

Be smart. Bet smart. Wager responsibly. Those in need of help can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537). Help is available 24 hours per day and seven days per week.

Summary

For users looking to play in NBA daily Fantasy contests or pick'em games, several top NBA pick'em sites are currently offering bonuses to potentially increase your bankroll.

Each NBA Fantasy site offers something slightly different to new customers, and it is up to the customer to decide which one is ultimately best for them. They all have clear promotional terms and quick payout speeds, but the bonuses do expire within a week to a month depending on which site you use.