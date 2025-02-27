The Milwaukee Bucks are set to host the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night in a cross-conference game between NBA championship contenders. The Bucks are led by power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is battling a calf injury, while the Nuggets are led by center Nikola Jokic, who is averaging a triple-double this season. Together, Antetokounmpo and Jokic have combined to win five of the last six NBA MVP awards.

Both teams are currently in the thick of their respective conference's playoff races, with Denver sitting in the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference and Milwaukee currently holding the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference. When it comes to performance against the number, the Nuggets hold an edge, going 30-27-1 against the spread thus far. The Bucks own a 26-31-1 ATS record heading into Thursday.

The Nuggets are currently 3.5-point road favorites in the latest Nuggets vs. Bucks odds via SportsLine consensus and the over/under is 240.5 points. Milwaukee is +145 (risk $100 to win $145) on the money line, while Denver is the -174 favorite (risk $174 to win $100).

The SportsLine model continuously refreshes the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines.

Let's check out the SportLine model's three highest-rated player prop recommendations for Nuggets vs. Bucks and see what the payout would be if they were put into a same-game parlay.

Jamal Murray Under 21.5 points (3.5 stars)

Murray recently exploded for 55 points against the Trail Blazers, but enters Thursday's contest against the Bucks off a 16-point showing in his last game against the Pacers. He has gone Under 21.5 points three times in the last five games and averaged 19 points per game in two contests against Milwaukee last season. In his past 10 games as a road favorite facing an opponent with a top-10 defense, Murray has gone Under his points line seven times.

Bonus pick: SportsLine's No. 1 NBA expert, Mike Barner, has locked in his best bet for Nuggets vs. Bucks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Under 17.5 rebounds + assists (3.5 stars)

Antetokounmpo has been nursing a calf injury but is officially considered probable for Thursday's game. The Greek Freak is coming off a modest effort against the Rockets where he combined for 16 rebounds + assists. Antetokounmpo has gone Under his rebounds-assists line three times in the last four games, and has achieved five Unders on this prop in his last five games as an underdog. In two games against the Nuggets last season, Antetokounmpo averaged 15 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

NBA props specialist Alex Selesnick, who is on a blistering 76-53 run on NBA prop picks, has analyzed the Nuggets vs. Bucks player props market and locked in a confident best bet.

Nikola Jokic Under 49.5 points + rebounds + assists (3.5 stars)

The three-time MVP dished out a career-high 19 assists in his last outing against the Pacers, but still managed to go Under this line. In his last five road games against a team with a winning record, Jokic has gone Under his points-rebounds-assists line five times. Even though he averaged 27 points, 10 assists and 14 rebounds in two games against the Bucks last season, Jokic's road performance a year ago in this matchup netted him exactly 49 P+R+A.

Same-Game Parlay odds: +604

SportsLine's advanced computer model simulates every game 10,000 times and is on a sizzling 147-106 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $4,000.

