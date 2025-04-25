One of the biggest stories from the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft was a player who didn't hear his name called within the first 32 picks. Shedeur Sanders opened as the +300 favorite to be the first overall pick at BetMGM, but his odds tumbled significantly leading up to the draft. On Wednesday, a couple of sportsbooks moved Sanders' draft position odds from 8.5 (Over 8.5 is picked ninth or later, Under 8.5 is picked eighth or earlier) to 21.5. That adjustment wasn't strong enough, as Sanders completely fell out of the first round.

There are odds for where Sanders could end up on Friday, starting with the first pick of the second round. The Cleveland Browns hold the No. 33 overall pick, and they already made huge waves in the NFL Draft after trading the second overall pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Cleveland took Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham with the No. 5 selection, while Jacksonville selected two-way star Travis Hunter out of Colorado.

Graham had +360 odds to be the fifth overall pick as of early Thursday evening at BetMGM, with Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty serving as the -300 favorite. Graham was the only player selected in the top 5 who wasn't the pre-draft betting favorite to go in that slot, as Cam Ward (-10000 to go first), Travis Hunter (-2500 to go second), Abdul Carter (-2000 to go third) and Will Campbell (-800 to go fourth) all went to their projected landing spots.

Jeanty closed at +900 to be the sixth overall pick with betting markets making him the sizable favorite for fifth overall, but that's where Jeanty ended up after the Las Vegas Raiders selected him after he slipped out of the top 5. Besides Graham and Jeanty, other draft surprises in the top 10 included Arizona wideout Tetairoa McMillan going eighth to the Carolina Panthers (had +1100 odds to be drafted by Carolina early Thursday evening) and Michigan tight end Colston Loveland being picked 10th by the Chicago Bears (was +250 to be first tight end drafted, behind Tyler Warren at -400).

After taking Graham, the Browns now need to address their offense, which finished last in the NFL in 2024 with 15.2 points per game. Sanders is the -170 favorite to be the No. 33 pick at FanDuel Sportsbook, but there are some other players on that side of the ball in the mix as well. LSU tight end Mason Taylor has the second-lowest odds at +400, followed by Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe at +500 and Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson at +1000.

In FanDuel's team to draft Sanders market, the Browns are predictably -170 favorites. The Raiders (37th pick) and New Orleans Saints (40th pick) are tied for the second-lowest odds to land Sanders at +550 each.