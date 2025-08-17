Defense has always been a priority in the NFL, and players on that side of the ball have started to emerge as some of the biggest stars in the game today. Players like Micah Parsons, T.J. Watt, Nick Bosa, Myles Garrett, and Patrick Surtain II all have rare, game-changing ability. Despite his ongoing contract dispute, Parsons is the +750 (risk $100 to win $750) favorite to win the AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year award at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users can get $200 in bonus bets with a $5 wager and $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Should back Parsons in 2025? Or would it make sense to look at Garrett (+850), Watt (+950), Bosa (+1500), or Surtain (+5000)?

SportsLine expert handicapper Jimmie Kaylor has broken down the latest betting trends and NFL futures odds and locked in his top quarterback prop bet picks for the 2025 NFL season. Before locking in any NFL futures bets on the best betting apps, you'll want to see what Kaylor has to say.

Kaylor posted a 55-34-4 record on NFL point spread and over/under picks during the 2024 season, profiting 15.78 units ($1,578 for a $100 bettor).

Here are Kaylor's top three quarterback futures prop bets (placed August 15, 2025 - odds subject to change)

Malaki Starks to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year (+2000 at BetMGM)

Jalen Carter to win NFL Defensive Player of the Year (+2200 at FanDuel)

Maxx Crosby to record 12+ regular season sacks (+105 at DraftKings)

Malaki Starks to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year (+2000 at BetMGM)

After an outstanding career at Georgia, Starks was the 27th overall pick in the 2025 Draft. While he isn't getting the same type of preseason hype as Abdul Carter and Travis Hunter, Starks is actually in a position to potentially make a bigger impact as a rookie in 2025. The Ravens are among the top Super Bowl contenders in the NFL, and Starks is expected to be a Week 1 starter in their secondary. If Starks' skillset transfers well to the NFL game (as I expect it to), 20-1 is a great value here. Back Starks at BetMGM, where new users can get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses.

Jalen Carter to win NFL Defensive Player of the Year (+2200 at FanDuel)

Carter had a breakout campaign in 2024 and ranks among the most physically gifted players the NFL has ever seen. The former Georgia star drew reminds me of a larger version of future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald, and he is one of the most impactful defensive players in the NFL today. He finished the 2024 regular season with 13.5 sacks, 21 tackles for loss, and 3 forced fumbles -- elite numbers for an interior lineman. If he can build on his 2024 performance, Carter could firmly position himself as a top contender for this honor. You can back Carter at FanDuel, where new users get $300 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

Maxx Crosby to record 12 or more regular season sacks (+105 at DraftKings)

Maxx Crosby is widely regarded as one of the top defensive players in the NFL today. A former fourth-round pick, he signed a contract extension this offseason that briefly made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in league history. Crosby has recorded 12 or more sacks in two of his six NFL seasons and is coming off a 2024 campaign in which he tallied 7.5 sacks over 12 games. Now fully healthy heading into 2025, and playing for a defensive minded head coach in Pete Carroll, I believe he's poised to have one of the best seasons of his career in 2025. Back Crosby at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users can get $200 in bonus bets with a $5 wager and $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

Looking for more football picks?

The SportsLine Projection Model has revealed and is constantly updating its Fantasy football cheat sheets. Visit SportsLine now to see the top Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts, and busts, all from the model that outperformed human experts in 2024.