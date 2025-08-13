With players like Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry leading the charge, the running back position in the NFL has seen a resurgence in recent seasons. In 2024, Barkley became the ninth running back in NFL history to go over 2,000 yards in a single season, rushing for 2,006 in his first season with the Eagles. Henry finished just shy of that milestone, totaling 1,921 in his first season with the Ravens. Barkley is the +275 (risk $100 to win $275) favorite to lead the NFL in rushing yards in 2025 at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users can get $200 in bonus bets with a $5 wager and $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Henry is right behind him at +400. Should you back Barkley or Henry when making 2025 NFL futures bets?

SportsLine expert handicapper Jimmie Kaylor has broken down the latest betting trends and NFL futures odds and locked in his top quarterback prop bet picks for the 2025 NFL season. Before locking in any NFL futures bets on the best betting apps, you'll want to see what Kaylor has to say.

Kaylor posted a 55-34-4 record on NFL point spread and over/under picks during the 2024 season, profiting 15.78 units ($1,578 for a $100 bettor).

Here are Kaylor's top three quarterback futures prop bets (placed August 13, 2025 - odds subject to change)

Jahmyr GIbbs Over 1,050.5 rushing yards (-118 at BetMGM)

Jaylen Warren Over 575.5 rushing yards (-125 at DraftKings)

Breece Hall Over 875.5 rushing yards (-114 at FanDuel)

Gibbs is one of the most explosive offensive players in the league, and he is coming off a breakout season in 2024 where he rushed for 1,412 yards and 16 touchdowns and caught 52 passes for 517 yards and four scores. He will once again be sharing carries with David Montgomery, but Gibbs is far too talented to not see 15 or more carries in every game this season. The former Alabama standout also has the benefit of running behind arguably the best offensive line in the NFL. Bet Gibbs at BetMGM, where new users can get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses.

Jaylen Warren Over 575.5 rushing yards (-125 at DraftKings)

With the departure of Najee Harris, Warren is now the RB1 in Pittsburgh. Rookie Kaleb Johnson will likely be in the Steelers' plans this fall, and the former Iowa standout will receive plenty of carries. That said, Warren flashed glimpses of being a Pro Bowl caliber running back when playing behind Harris and he will now be in a more prominent role. Barring injury, I expect Warren to finish with close to 1,000 rushing yards in 2025. Back Warren at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users can get $200 in bonus bets with a $5 wager and $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

Breece Hall Over 875.5 rushing yards (-114 at FanDuel)

Hall has proven to be one of the premier running backs in the NFL when he is healthy. He will, of course, be splitting time with Braelon Allen in 2025, but his talent is too hard to ignore here. Hall has a career yards per carry average of 4.6, and I anticipate him seeing at least 225 carries in 2025. The Jets will be a run-heavy offense and I expect Hall to go over 1,000 rushing yards for the first time in his NFL career. Use a FanDuel promo code to get more bang for your buck if you are backing Hall to go Over 875.5 rushing yards in 2025 with $300 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

