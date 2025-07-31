We finally get football on our screens, as the NFL Hall of Fame Game between the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Chargers kicks off on Thursday, July 31, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. This is the first NFL preseason game of the year, with Canton, Ohio, serving as the annual host. Let's take a look at the latest betting odds for this contest from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Hall of Fame Game odds via FanDuel

Spread: Lions -1.5 (-110)

Money line: Lions -135, Chargers +110

Total: 32.5 (Over -115, Under -105)

Many of the top players won't be in action on Thursday night, but there are a few notable names suiting up in Canton. Former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance will be the starting quarterback for the Chargers, and 2025 first-round pick Omarion Hampton will be making his debut in the Los Angeles backfield. The Lions will likely have Hendon Hooker and Kyle Allen under center as the signal-callers compete to be Jared Goff's backup.

The Lions are currently 1.5-point favorites over the Chargers at FanDuel, with the line flipping from Chargers -1.5 on Tuesday. Detroit is priced at -135 on the money line, with Los Angeles at +110 to pull out the victory. The total sits at 32.5, though Hall of Fame Games have been higher-scoring battles of late. The last three have all reached at least 37 points, including last year's matchup between the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans that was halted in the third quarter because of storms.

FanDuel also has team props available for the game, as the sportsbook has odds for the number of yards (rushing and receiving) and touchdowns (passing and rushing) that each team will have. The Lions are -172 to have 1+ passing touchdown and -188 to have 1+ rushing touchdown. The Chargers are -118 to have 1+ passing touchdown and -192 to have 1+ rushing touchdown. That -192 being the heaviest price makes sense given the excitement of Hampton's debut and that Lance is known more for doing damage with his legs than his arm.