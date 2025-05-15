The Philadelphia Eagles have qualified for the NFL playoffs each of the last four years, appearing in the Super Bowl twice in that span and winning the championship last season. However, they are not the NFC team with the longest current postseason streak.

That distinction belongs to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are in the midst of a five-year run that began in 2020 with the second Super Bowl championship in franchise history. Tampa Bay accomplished that feat as a wild card with Tom Brady at quarterback and have followed with four consecutive NFC South titles, the last two coming with Baker Mayfield under center.

The Green Bay Packers haven't missed a beat since parting ways with four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, appearing in the postseason in each of Jordan Love's first two years as the team's No. 1 quarterback. Green Bay has made the playoffs 13 times in its last 16 campaigns.

Another NFC team that has become a postseason regular of late is the Los Angeles Rams. The club has been in the playoffs six of the last eight years, going 1-1 in the Super Bowl during the stretch after missing out in 2016 - its first season back in Los Angeles following a 21-year residence in St. Louis.

Meanwhile, a number of NFC teams have been strangers to the postseason for a good amount of time. The Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers enter 2025 with seven-year droughts, the Arizona Cardinals have made only one appearance in the last nine years and the New York Giants have qualified for the playoffs just twice in 13 seasons since winning their fourth Super Bowl in 2011.

According to the SportsLine Projection Model, the Eagles and Buccaneers will extend their postseason streaks in 2025, while the Packers are a good bet to qualify once again. It also feels the Detroit Lions are likely to make the playoffs a third straight season for the first time since 1993-95.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception, already has crunched the numbers on the 2025 season. The model has projections on each team's playoff probability, as well as their win total and chances to win the division, the NFC and the Super Bowl. And based on the odds being offered at the top sportsbooks, there is value to be had.

NFC playoff projections and odds

NFC Model's % Caesars DraftKings FanDuel BetMGM Philadelphia Eagles 89.3% -425 -400 -420 -450 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 83.1% -150 -175 -152 -150 Green Bay Packers 77.3% -120 -135 -106 -125 Detroit Lions 69.6% -230 -230 -260 -250 Washington Commanders 57.9% -140 -160 -130 -140 Minnesota Vikings 55.0% +130 +125 +152 +130 Los Angeles Rams 53.3% -175 -160 -184 -180 San Francisco 49ers 50.4% -190 -200 -176 -180 Seattle Seahawks 38.0% +180 +150 +186 +170 Arizona Cardinals 32.5% +140 +130 +140 +150 Dallas Cowboys 29.1% +190 +210 +176 +200 New Orleans Saints 23.1% +500 +600 +650 +400 Chicago Bears 20.4% +160 +160 +164 +160 Atlanta Falcons 16.6% +150 +155 +136 +150 Carolina Panthers 3.0% +240 +250 +235 +270 New York Giants 1.5% +800 +650 +790 +800

While -400 at DraftKings on the Eagles to make the playoffs is extreme value based on the model's projection of 89.3%, a bettor still has to wager $400 to win $100 and lock up that money for months to do so. The same can be said of a wager on the Buccaneers and, to a lesser extent, the Lions. According to the model, there is better value on teams such as the Vikings, Seahawks and Saints.

Now we'll take a closer look at the model's top three plays to make the 2025 NFL postseason.

1. Green Bay Packers (-106, FanDuel)

Playoff probability model projection: 77.3%

The Packers struggled early in 2023, losing five of their first seven games, but went on to win six of their last eight and capture a wild-card spot. They avoided an early swoon last year and reached double digits in victories (11) for the fourth time in six seasons.

Their 11-6 record would have been good enough to win the division title in both the NFC South and West. But Green Bay settled for third place in the North behind the Lions (15-2) and Vikings (14-3). The main reason for that was its poor record in division play, as the Packers went a combined 1-5 against Detroit, Minnesota and Chicago.

The Lions are unlikely to post 15 wins again, as seven of their 11 non-division opponents participated in the playoffs last year. Meanwhile, the Vikings parted ways with quarterback Sam Darnold and are handing the reins to J.J. McCarthy, who was selected 10th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft but missed his entire rookie campaign after tearing the meniscus in his right knee in Minnesota's preseason opener.

All of that opens the door for the Packers, who added another weapon to their aerial attack by taking wideout Matthew Golden with the 23rd pick in last month's draft. While they still may not overtake Detroit and Minnesota, the model feels strongly about their chances to make their sixth playoff appearance in seven years.

2. Washington Commanders (-130, FanDuel)

Playoff probability model projection: 57.9%

Washington ended a streak of seven consecutive seasons without a winning record in a big way last year. After a 4-13 effort in 2023 that cost head coach Ron Rivera his job, the Commanders hired Dan Quinn to lead the troops and gave Jayden Daniels the starting quarterback job after drafting him second overall.

Daniels thrived in the role, throwing for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns en route to being named the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year. More importantly, the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner from LSU guided Washington to a 12-5 record and its second trip to the postseason in nine years.

The Commanders also did damage in the playoffs, beating a pair of division winners in the Buccaneers and the top-seeded Lions on the road before falling to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.

In addition to two meetings with the Eagles, Washington's 2025 schedule features six games against teams that made the playoffs last year. However, the Commanders also face the three-win Giants twice and have matchups with the Bears and Raiders, who won five and four games, respectively, in 2024.

The model sees the Commanders approaching double figures in wins again this season, projecting them to record 9.5. It gives them better than a 50% chance to make back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time since a three-year run from 1990-92.

3. Los Angeles Rams (-160, DraftKings)

Playoff probability model projection: 53.3%

The Super Bowl hangover the Rams experienced in 2022 is a distant memory, as they've rebounded from a 5-12 performance by going 10-7 and qualifying for the playoffs in each of the last two years. They reached the postseason for the sixth time in eight campaigns in 2024, winning their fourth NFC West title in that span.

Los Angeles was the only team that really put up a fight against the Eagles last postseason, as it drove to the Philadelphia 13-yard line with less than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and trailing by six points before turning over the ball on downs and dropping a 28-22 decision in snowy conditions at Lincoln Financial Field in the divisional round.

Even though the Rams parted ways with 2021 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Kupp, who was released on March 12 and signed by the Seahawks two days later, the Rams proved they are determined to complete for another championship in 2025. After restructuring Matthew Stafford's contract in order to prevent him from departing, they gave the quarterback a weapon to offset the loss of Kupp by signing six-time Pro Bowler Davante Adams to a two-year contract.

With Stafford throwing passes to Adams and Puka Nacua, Los Angeles' aerial attack should be one of the most dangerous in the NFL.

The Rams have only five games on their 2025 schedule against teams that made the playoffs last year, three of which are at home. In addition, they face four teams that posted fewer than six victories in 2024, as the Saints and Panthers each won five games, the Jacksonville Jaguars went 4-13 and the Tennessee Titans finished with a 3-14 record.

The model thinks that the Rams likely will be in a dogfight with the 49ers for the NFC West crown, but they should prevail and reach the postseason for the seventh time in head coach Sean McVay's nine-year tenure.