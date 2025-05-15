The Philadelphia Eagles begin the defense of their Super Bowl championship when they host their NFC East rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, on Thursday, Sept. 4, in the 2025 NFL Kickoff Game. Reigning champions have gone 15-5 in the Kickoff Game since the league began scheduling them to appear in the season opener in 2004.

Philadelphia and Dallas are meeting in Week 1 for the first time since 2000, when the Eagles cruised to a 41-14 road victory. The Cowboys are 74-58 all-time against the Eagles, including four playoff matchups, but Philadelphia outscored Dallas 75-13 while sweeping the season series in 2024.

Other intriguing Week 1 showdowns include the Kansas City Chiefs facing their AFC West-rival Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil on Friday, Sept. 8, the Detroit Lions visiting the Green Bay Packers in a battle between NFC North teams and the Buffalo Bills hosting the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football in a rematch from last year's Divisional Round of the playoffs.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception, already has crunched the numbers for Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season. The model has identified several A-rated picks for the opening week, including one on the Eagles-Cowboys matchup.

Now we'll take a closer look at the model's top three plays for Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season.

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles: Over 46.5 (-111)

The division rivals went Over this number in just one of their two meetings last season, but Dallas was without Dak Prescott for both games. Jalen Hurts threw for two touchdowns and ran for two others in Philadelphia's 34-6 victory at Dallas in Week 10, while DeVonta Smith made six catches for 120 yards and a pair of scores in the Eagles' 41-7 home triumph in Week 17. Hurts missed that contest with a concussion.

Philadelphia scored at least 20 points in each of its final 13 regular-season games in 2024 and all four of its playoff contests, eclipsing the 30-point mark seven times in that span. Dallas was 31st in the NFL last season with an average of 27.5 points allowed, while the Eagles were seventh in scoring with an average of 27.2 points and racked up a total of 95 in their final two postseason games.

Prescott's presence should translate into more points for the Cowboys than they recorded against Philadelphia last year. The addition of wide receiver George Pickens to the aerial attack also should help Dallas' offense.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons: Tampa Bay -128

Even though the Falcons have taken four of the last five meetings between the NFC South rivals and swept the season series in 2024, the Buccaneers won six of their final seven regular-season games en route to their third straight division title. Meanwhile, Atlanta lost six of its last eight contests and is expected to begin this campaign with Michael Penix Jr. as its starting quarterback after Kirk Cousins threw for 785 yards and eight TDs against Tampa Bay last year.

Baker Mayfield threw three touchdown passes in each of the two meetings with the Falcons last season, both of which were one-score defeats. Mike Evans caught two of Mayfield's scoring tosses in the Bucs' 36-30 overtime loss at Atlanta in Week 5, while tight end Cade Otton did the same in their 31-26 home setback three weeks later.

Tampa Bay was solid on the road last season, posting a 5-3 record. Atlanta had its issues at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as it lost five of its nine home games. The Bucs also have performed well against the Falcons on the road lately, winning four of their last six contests in Georgia's capital.

New York Giants at Washington Commanders: Washington -7 (-110)

The Commanders were one of the biggest surprises in the NFL last year as they posted a 12-5 record in Dan Quinn's first season as their head coach after recording only four victories in 2023. Selected second overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, Jayden Daniels was a big reason for Washington's success, throwing for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns en route to being named the league's Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Washington swept the 2024 series after going 0-3-1 against New York over the previous two seasons. The Commanders posted a 21-18 home victory in Week 2 on the strength of seven field goals before Daniels threw a pair of touchdown passes to Terry McLaurin in a 27-22 road win in Week 9.

The Commanders were one of the best home teams in the NFL last season, going 7-2 at what is now known as Northwest Stadium, while New York went 2-6 on the road. In addition, half of the Giants' 14 losses in 2024 were by eight or more points.

Their quarterback woes appear to be resolved - at least temporarily - with the addition of 10-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson, but it's a lot to ask for New York to keep close with a Washington team that came within one win of a trip to the Super Bowl last year.