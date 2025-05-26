The Florida Panthers will try to finish off the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 4 of the 2025 NHL Eastern Conference Final on Monday. Florida, the defending champion, has dominated the series thus far, winning every game by at least three goals. Florida is the -184 favorite (risk $184 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Panthers vs. Hurricane odds at FanDuel, while the over/under is 5.5. Florida has covered the puck line in all three games as well, and that's listed as Florida -1.5 (+142) for Game 4.

Puck drop is 8 p.m. ET at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Fla. Carolina trying to stay alive should play in to your Panthers vs. Hurricanes player prop picks as well. SportsLine's model, for example, has several Carolina players going Over on their shot total as the Hurricanes desperately look to get more pucks on net in a win-or-go-home matchup. You can also check out our Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game 4 picks.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. It entered the conference finals of the 2025 NHL playoffs a combined 80-56 on top-rated NHL puck-line and over/under betting picks, returning more than $1,600 for $100 players. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Top player props for Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game 4:

Logan Stankoven Over 1.5 shots on goal (-128)

Brent Burns over 1.5 shots on goal (-115)

Sergei Bobrovsky over 23.5 saves (-130)

Logan Stankoven Over 1.5 shots on goal (-128)

Stakoven has six multi-shot games in the 2025 NHL playoffs, including putting four on net in Game 3 of this series. He also scored in the Game 3 loss, so he enters this game with some momentum as he's been a big part of the power-play unit for this team in the postseason. The model has also factored in that he's cleared hits shots total in six of his last eight road games against defenses ranked in the top third of the league. The model is projecting 2.6 shots on goal and makes this a five-star prop pick. FanDuel's -128 price is less than both DraftKings and BetMGM on this particular prop, so use a FanDuel promo code if you're a new user who wants to bet this line.

Brent Burns over 1.5 shots on goal (-115)

The veteran defenseman has been seeing plenty of power-play opportunities in this series and he recorded a PP assist in Game 3. He has five multi-shot games in the playoffs and cleared 1.5 shots in Game 2. With Carolina desperately looking to produce more chances, the model is projecting 2.7 shots for Burns in this matchup, making it a five-star prop pick.

Get more at SportsLine: NHL expert Tom Casale is on an 8-3-1 roll (+446) on his NHL picks, and he's locked in another strong play for Game 4. Get it right here.

Sergei Bobrovsky over 23.5 saves (-130)

With the model projecting an uptick in shots for Carolina, Bobrovsky, the Florida netminder, should benefit in terms of number of saves. He made a whopping 31 saves in Game 1 before that number came down to 17 and 23 in Game 2 and 3, respectively. The model projects 26.1 in this game. FanDuel has the lower total, but you can also get Over 24.5 saves with significantly lower juice (-105) at BetMGM. Use a BetMGM promo code if you're a new user.