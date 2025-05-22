The Carolina Hurricanes will try to even up their series against the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference Final on Thursday. Five skaters scored against Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen as the visiting Panthers won Game 1 of the series, 5-2. Puck drop at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC is at 8 p.m. ET, but who are the best targets for your Hurricanes vs. Panthers player props?

Carolina is a -130 favorite on the money line (risk $130 to win $100) in the latest Hurricanes vs. Panthers odds, while Florida is a +110 underdog (risk $100 to win $110). The over/under for total goals scored is 5.5, and the Hurricanes are also -1.5 (+199) on the puck line. Before making any Panthers vs. Hurricanes picks, be sure to see the NHL predictions from SportsLine's proven model. You can also see the model's Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game 2 picks here.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. It enters the conference finals of the 2025 NHL playoffs a combined 80-56 on top-rated NHL puck-line and over/under betting picks, returning more than $1,600 for $100 players. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, here are three player props for Hurricanes vs. Panthers on Thursday:

Aleksander Barkov 2-plus shots on goal (-190)

Sergei Bobrovsky over 26.5 saves (+100)

Sebastian Aho over 2.5 shots on goal (-110)

The Panthers center has averaged 1.8 shots on goal over his last five games, although that's not from a lack of trying. Barkov had a nice wrist shot that went wide of the net in the first period of Game 1, so he could be extra eager to contribute on Thursday.

Sergei Bobrovsky over 26.5 saves (+100)

The Hurricanes are averaging 33.1 shots on goal per game in the playoffs and put up 33 in Game 1 alone. Meanwhile, two-time Vezina Trophy winner Bobrovsky registered 31 on Tuesday night. Carolina could turn up the heat in Game 2 in order to win at home before the series shifts to Florida, so they will try to break Bobrovsky's streak of five games allowing two or fewer goals.

This prop is priced at +100 at BetMGM Sportsbook

Sebastian Aho over 2.5 shots on goal (-110)

Aho registered six shots in Game 1 and scored one of Carolina's two goals of the evening. That brought his average up to 2.6 per game in the playoffs, and he should be hungry to help his team get in the win column on home ice. Aho to tally over 2.5 shots on goal is listed at -110 at BetMGM.