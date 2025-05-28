The Carolina Hurricanes will host the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference Final on Wednesday. Carolina was on the brink of elimination in Game 4 but rallied for a 3-0 victory thanks to a 20-save shutout by Frederik Andersen and two empty-net goals late in the third period on Monday. Puck drop for Game 5 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC is at 8 p.m. ET.

Florida is a -116 favorite on the money line (risk $116 to win $100) in the latest Hurricanes vs. Panthers odds, while Carolina is a -104 underdog (risk $104 to win $100). The over/under for total goals scored is 5.5, and the Panthers are -1.5 (+208) on the puck line. Before making any Panthers vs. Hurricanes picks, be sure to see the NHL predictions from SportsLine's proven model. You can also see the model's Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game 5 picks.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. It enters the second week of the conference finals of the 2025 NHL playoffs a combined 80-56 on top-rated NHL puck-line and over/under betting picks, returning more than $1,600 for $100 players. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Here are three player props for Hurricanes vs. Panthers on Wednesday:

Aaron Ekblad 1+ points (-105)

Sebastian Aho over 2.5 shots on goal (+105)

Sergei Bobrovsky over 24.5 saves (-135)

Aaron Ekblad 1+ points (-105)

The veteran defenseman was kept off the scoresheet in Game 4, but then again, so was every player on the Panthers. Ekblad registered one-or-more points in all but three playoff games prior and has already tallied three points (one goal, two assists) in two games at PNC Arena in this series.

This player prop is listed at -105 at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users can get $300 in bonus bets on a winning $5 wager with the latest DraftKings promo code.

Sebastian Aho over 2.5 shots on goal (+105)

Aho registered seven SOG in Game 4, the second time this series he eclipsed the 2.5 shots-on-goal mark. He scored on one of those shots on Monday night, so he should be eager to keep his production up -- especially with Wednesday's game being win-or-go-home for Carolina.

Aho to register over 2.5 shots on goal is priced at +105 at BetMGM Sportsbook, where new users can get the latest BetMGM promo code good for up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses.

Sergei Bobrovsky over 24.5 saves (-135)

The SportsLine model projects over 5.5 goals will be scored in Game 5, so Bobrovsky will likely be facing a lot of shots yet again. The Russian netminder is averaging 24 saves a night through four games against Carolina including a 31-save night in Game 1. He also made 25 saves in Game 4 while only giving up one of the Hurricane's three goals. This player prop is listed at -135 at DraftKings.